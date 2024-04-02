Chiefs Take Step Towards Signing Former 2,000-Yard Rusher: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting free-agent running back J.K. Dobbins for a visit on Tuesday, April 2, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Dobbins, 25, is “expected to have a home very soon.”

J.K. Dobbins Was a Rising Star Before Injuries Derailed His Ascension

In college, Dobbins was one of the best backs in the nation.

During his junior year at Ohio State — his final collegiate season — Dobbins became the first RB in Ohio State history to rush for over 2,000 yards (2,003) in a single season and also recorded 21 rushing touchdowns. He was also the first OSU player to rush for over 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.

The track record was there to show that Dobbins was a talented back, which is why the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (32), D’Andre Swift (35), Jonathan Taylor (41), and Cam Akers (52) were the backs selected before Dobbins in 2020.

But injuries have struck Dobbins since he entered the NFL. He has missed a total of 42 games during his four-year stint with the Ravens, per Fantasy Doctors, with the injuries occurring in multiple and significant ways (Achilles, ACL).

Injuries aside, Dobbins has looked good when he’s been healthy, albeit in an overall small sample size. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 234 career carries.

Despite the production when healthy, injuries are the reason why Baltimore let him walk after his rookie contract expired and why he’s still a free agent in April.

However, Dobbins is capable of being effective in a backup role and could become a primary ball carrier in a backfield again if he can stay healthy. But that’s easier said than done at this point in his football career.

J.K. Dobbins Would Pair Well With Isiah Pacheco

Pairing Dobbins’ elusiveness with Isiah Pacheco’s physical play style would mesh well in Kansas City’s backfield, which is why it makes sense that the Chiefs are interested in signing Dobbins.

Edwards-Helaire and veteran Jerick McKinnon are both free agents this offseason — and remain unsigned as of April 2 — which makes the depth behind Pacheco thin. So, adding Dobbins would better solidify the options behind Pacheco in the backfield.

During his visit on Tuesday, the Chiefs’ medical staff will likely examine Dobbins’ knee and Achilles, with the latter currently undergoing rehab after being torn in the 2023 regular season opener. If everything checks out, then the two parties could discuss contract terms.

Spotrac’s calculated market value has Dobbins valued at a contract worth two years and $4.3 million — an average annual value (AAV) of $2.1 million.

If Dobbins is looking to get his career back on track while potentially winning a championship in the process, signing a deal similar to that with the Chiefs would be ideal for him.

Kansas City could also look to address its RB depth via the draft, which begins on April 25.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s backfield consists of Pacheco, La’Mical Perine, Keaontay Ingram, Deneric Prince, Hassan Hall, and Louis Rees-Zammit.

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs have $26.4 million in cap space.