Chiefs on Bad Side of NFL History Based on 2022 Schedule

We knew the Kansas City Chiefs would have one of the toughest 2022 regular-season schedules based on the 2021 records of the opponents on their schedule and the projected win totals for those teams next season. But Kansas City was put on the wrong side of NFL history when the league announced the official schedules on May 12.

Here is the the Chiefs official 2022 regular-season schedule:

Week 1: @ AZ

Week 2: vs. LAC (TNF)

Week 3: @ IND

Week 4: @ TB (SNF)

Week 5: vs. LV (MNF)

Week 6: vs. BUF

Week 7: @ S/F

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. TEN (SNF)

Week 10: vs. JAX

Week 11: @ LAC

Week 12: vs. LAR

Week 13: @ CIN

Week 14: @ DEN (SNF)

Week 15: @ HOU

Week 16: vs. SEA

Week 17: vs. DEN

Week 18: @ LV

So what puts the Chiefs on the wrong side of history, you ask? According to Elias Sports Bureau, Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record in the previous season. The combined record of the first eight teams on the defending AFC West champions’ 2022 schedule is 85-51.

Granted, NFL teams change drastically — for better or worse — on a year-to-year basis. But whether it’s based on last season’s win totals or next season’s projections, the odds don’t favor Kansas City at this point.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs ’22 Schedule

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s 2022 regular-season schedule.

“The biggest surprise of the Chiefs’ 2022 schedule is that the KC vs. BUF game isn’t in prime time,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Lots of discussion about Chiefs schedule. My thoughts are same every season. No team is the same as it was season before. They all change. No way to know if a schedule is tough/soft until games are played. Besides, to be the best you must beat the rest. GO CHIEFS 2022!” another user wrote.

“My biggest takeaway from the #Chiefs 2022 schedule is that they won’t have any games flexed until Week 15. Which is pretty wild, but they only have two games at noon before that which I think is unprecedented by a significant margin,” another user wrote.

“Bucs, cardinals, niners and bengals on the road is a tough out of division/conference slate to track through but we should be ok,” another user wrote.

“Wish Jags and Chargers were swapped. Then you’d have a bye, Titans, Chargers, and another bye right before the Rams,” another user wrote.

Andy Reid Shares Thoughts on Rookie Minicamp

Rookie minicamp for the Chiefs took place from May 7 to May 9. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on how the three-day event went for Kansas City’s young players, and the benefits it provides for them.

With rookie minicamp officially over, next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule is organized teams activities (OTAs), which go from May 25 to May 26. After a three-day break, the team will meet again for more OTAs from May 31 to June 2. Their last set of OTAs will be from June 7 to June 10.

After OTAs, the last time the Chiefs meet before summer break will be for mandatory minicamp from June 14 to June 16.