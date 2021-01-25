Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Has Bold Statement for Tom Brady & Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after knocking off the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills 38-24 to win their second consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The final stop on the #RunItBack tour will be a February 7 matchup in Tampa Bay against the NFC Champion Buccaneers, led by six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

During an on-field interview with CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson after the win, Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes issued a confident message to his next opponent.

Mahomes, who said he “felt like myself out there” despite wearing a special steel shoe insert to help protect the turf toe injury to his left foot, didn’t appear to be slowed down on Sunday evening. The fourth-year signal-caller lit up the Buffalos 13th ranked passing defense to the tune of 325 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on 29-of-38 passing.

With Brady headed to his 10th Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes was asked about what it means to go up against the future Hall of Famer on the biggest stage.

“To go up against the one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience,” Mahomes joked with reporters during his postgame press conference, via Harold Kuntz of FOX 4 in Kansas City.

Mahomes Further Entrenches Himself in NFL History

With Mahomes set to face off with the 43-year-old Brady, Super Bowl LV will be the first-ever Super Bowl between the last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Of course, Brady and the New England Patriots came out on top in 2019, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this year’s championship game will be the seventh overall between quarterbacks who had previously won a Super Bowl.

However, that wasn’t the only piece of history that the 25-year-old Mahomes laid claim to on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes has joined Kurt Warner, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson as the only QBs to reach the Super Bowl twice in their first 4 NFL seasons Mahomes will have to beat Brady to join him as the only QBs to win it twice in that span#Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 25, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is set to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in two Super Bowls. He'll be 25 years, 143 days on Super Bowl Sunday. pic.twitter.com/oqzALQYTli — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 25, 2021

Patrick Mahomes will play in 2 Superbowl’s before ever losing an #NFL game by more than 1 possession. The last time @PatrickMahomes lost by more than a possession. November 19, 2016 vs. Iowa State. 🤯 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 25, 2021

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are set to face off in Super Bowl LV. They were the two top-selling NFL jerseys in 2020. 1. Mahomes

2. Brady pic.twitter.com/KYyxYIXjAn — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 25, 2021

Brady, Mahomes Set to Face off for the Fourth Time

When Kansas City and Tampa Bay take the field at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, exactly 10 weeks will have passed since the team’s most recent matchup, a 27-24 Chiefs win in Tampa in Week 12. That day Mahomes outdueled Brady, posting 462 yards and three touchdowns compared to 345 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for the Bucs signal-caller.

In total, Mahomes and Brady have faced off three times since the former entered the league in 2017, all on Brady’s home turf. Before Week 12, the pair split their first two meetings — a 43-40 New England Patriots win in 2018 and a 23-16 Chiefs victory last season.

According to BetMGM, Kansas City opens as 3.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay, the first team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl on its home field.

