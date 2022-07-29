Chiefs Players & Coaches Gush Over KC’s Newest Signing

The signing of veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs needed this summer.

During the 2021 season, the Chiefs defense tallied 31 total sacks, which ranked 29th in the entire NFL, per StatMuse. That’s why the Chiefs used a first-round pick on George Karlaftis this offseason and also tried but failed to retain Melvin Ingram.

However, getting another veteran presence that could provide situational reps for the defending AFC West champions, similar to what Ingram did last season, was a need for Kansas City heading into training camp. So, the Chiefs signed Dunlap to a one-year deal that’s worth up to $8 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And Chiefs players and coaches are welcoming Dunlap with open arms.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

“I’ve always told [Dunlap], ‘I’d love to play with you, you know what I mean?'” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told the media on July 28. “Guys like Carlos Dunlap, Justin Houston — guys who set the standard when I was in the league. You know I watched some of their film when I first came into the league, so it’s always a pleasure to be around that type of high-character guy.”

Play

Chris Jones: “The defense drives off the D-Line” | Press Conference 7/28 DT Chris Jones speaks with the media at Chiefs Training Camp Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-07-28T18:11:51Z

Jones also explained what he believes Dunlap, 33, can bring to the Chiefs.

“Experience is one of the things,” Jones said. “We got a young [defensive line] group this year, fairly young to me — I’m like one of the older guys in the group. I think [he can] bring a lot of experience, a lot of wisdom to the group. He also can influence the group with his leadership ability. We’d love to have him.”

Steve Spagnuolo: ‘Always Happy to Add Big, Long Guys’

Although he was reluctant to initially answer any questions regarding Dunlap, who hadn’t officially signed with the Chiefs until Thursday evening, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo did briefly share his thoughts on Dunlap when asked on Thursday.

“I’m always happy to add big, long guys, right? That have experience, that played in the league,” Spags said.

Play

Steve Spagnuolo: “We gotta find out what these guys can do.” | Press Conference 7/28 Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo speaks with the media at Chiefs Training Camp Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-07-28T18:13:19Z

Spags also shared his thoughts on the defensive line as a whole entering the 2022 season, and how it could take a month or two before they play to their full ability as a unit.

“A little young, right? A little young and experienced, but I think we’ve got some good options,” he said. “I think this is going to be one of those years that it’s going to take us three, four, five games — hopefully, as we win — where we figure out where everybody goes and who should be doing this and who should be playing.”

What to Know About Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He would go on to play 10 full seasons for the Bengals and earn two Pro Bowl nods in the process before Cincinnati traded Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 29 of 2020. He played the remainder of the 2020 season and the 2021 season as a member of the Seahawks.

Chris Jones, Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, AND Carlos Dunlap. AFC West QBs better watch out. 🔥pic.twitter.com/IDJvTPlVAR — Chiefs Kingdom (@ChiefsFan4Lyfe) July 28, 2022

Entering his 13th season in the league, Dunlap has accumulated 96 sacks, 255 quarterback hits, and 117 tackles for loss during his NFL career, according to Pro Football Reference.

With Dunlap now officially on the team, Kansas City’s defensive end room now consists of Dunlap, Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Tershawn Wharton, Joshua Kaindoh, Austin Edwards, Malik Herring, and Shilique Calhoun.