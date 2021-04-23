Chiefs Pull Off Monster Trade Deal With Ravens for Pro Bowl OT: Report

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has a new blindside tackle, but it’s coming at the expense of his side forfeiting their first round pick during Thursday’s NFL draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens exchanged a handful of draft picks to bring two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr to Kansas City.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick. Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Kansas City will receive Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Their AFC foes will get the Chiefs’ No. 31 pick this year, a third and fourth-round selection and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

A Baltimore native, the 6 ft 8 in, 355-pound standout played college ball at Oklahoma before the Ravens snatched Brown up in 2018 NFL draft with the 83rd overall pick in the third round. Per CBS Sports, he played 100% of the Ravens’ snaps over the last two seasons, totaling 2,133 snaps.

It’s safe to say the defending AFC champions were serious about bringing in help for their franchise guy, and it look as though the pieces are slowly coming together for general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.

Lofty Praise Pours In for Brett Veach

When it comes to trade deals, picks and anything concerning getting the best talent at Arrowhead Stadium, Veach is a mastermind. As soon as the news went public, Chiefs fans and football analysts alike couldn’t help but compliment the veteran executive for orchestrating yet another successful endeavor.

The Chiefs are one of the most aggressive teams in the league under Brett Veach. They don't wait around and hope, they act. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 23, 2021

I can't believe the Ravens made this trade with Kansas City. This is theft of the highest proportion. A+ job from Brett Veach. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 23, 2021

Thinking about this thing Chiefs GM Brett Veach once told me about the cap and modern roster building. pic.twitter.com/J2ejTXO1GX — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 23, 2021

Brett Veach told us less than two hours ago that he was continuing to have dialogue with teams on a trade but "things aren't quite there yet." Things are apparently there now, and Orlando Brown is heading to KC to play left tackle. https://t.co/pZOlRE65a8 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) April 23, 2021

It doesn’t come without mutual praise, however. Speaking to the media Friday morning, the 43-year-old complimented the entire Kansas City front office team for their preparedness and the commitment to their job, all while manifesting a third Super Bowl appearance.

"I'm proud of [my staff] and all the work they've done…We're certainly excited for next week, excited to add to this roster and to make a push for a third straight Super Bowl appearance." – Chiefs' GM Brett Veach on the front office's draft preparation — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) April 23, 2021

During his time at the podium on Monday, Mahomes insisted he “trusts” Veach with whatever decision he makes this week, adding that he always provides his own feedback in the process.

Patrick Mahomes when asked about his input in the draft, said that he always gives his input on everything within the Chiefs building. He trusts GM Brett Veach and the staff, but if they ask him, he’ll give his two cents on what he thinks they should do. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 19, 2021

Considering Veach played a heavy role in Mahomes coming to Kansas City, if the quarterback has faith in his decision making, then so should Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs Expected to Work Out a Long-Term Deal With Brown

After releasing Eric Fisher in the early days of free agency, Kansas City was in desperate need of a left tackle. Now that it appears they’ve handled that situation, next thing on the docket will be working on an extension with Brown as he is enters the final year of his contract.

According to Over the Cap, Brown inked a four-year, $3.5 million ($865,720 signing bonus) rookie deal with the Ravens in 2018. In the contract’s final year, he will earn a $3.384 million base salary.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hinted in February that Brown asked for a trade out of Baltimore because the Ravens refused to play him at left tackle, his favorite position. After playing left tackle during his tenure at Oklahoma, Brown moved to right tackle upon joining the Ravens.

