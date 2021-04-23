Chiefs Pull Off Monster Trade Deal With Ravens for Pro Bowl OT: Report

Chiefs Pull Off Monster Trade Deal With Ravens for Pro Bowl OT: Report

Orlando Brown Jr. Bears

Getty Orlando Brown of the Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has a new blindside tackle, but it’s coming at the expense of his side forfeiting their first round pick during Thursday’s NFL draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens exchanged a handful of draft picks to bring two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr to Kansas City.

Kansas City will receive Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Their AFC foes will get the Chiefs’ No. 31 pick this year, a third and fourth-round selection and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

A Baltimore native, the 6 ft 8 in, 355-pound standout played college ball at Oklahoma before the Ravens snatched Brown up in 2018 NFL draft with the 83rd overall pick in the third round. Per CBS Sports, he played 100% of the Ravens’ snaps over the last two seasons, totaling 2,133 snaps.

It’s safe to say the defending AFC champions were serious about bringing in help for their franchise guy, and it look as though the pieces are slowly coming together for general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.

Lofty Praise Pours In for Brett Veach

When it comes to trade deals, picks and anything concerning getting the best talent at Arrowhead Stadium, Veach is a mastermind. As soon as the news went public, Chiefs fans and football analysts alike couldn’t help but compliment the veteran executive for orchestrating yet another successful endeavor.

It doesn’t come without mutual praise, however. Speaking to the media Friday morning, the 43-year-old complimented the entire Kansas City front office team for their preparedness and the commitment to their job, all while manifesting a third Super Bowl appearance.

During his time at the podium on Monday, Mahomes insisted he “trusts” Veach with whatever decision he makes this week, adding that he always provides his own feedback in the process.

Considering Veach played a heavy role in Mahomes coming to Kansas City, if the quarterback has faith in his decision making, then so should Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs Expected to Work Out a Long-Term Deal With Brown

After releasing Eric Fisher in the early days of free agency, Kansas City was in desperate need of a left tackle. Now that it appears they’ve handled that situation, next thing on the docket will be working on an extension with Brown as he is enters the final year of his contract.

According to Over the Cap, Brown inked a four-year, $3.5 million ($865,720 signing bonus) rookie deal with the Ravens in 2018. In the contract’s final year, he will earn a $3.384 million base salary.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hinted in February that Brown asked for a trade out of Baltimore because the Ravens refused to play him at left tackle, his favorite position. After playing left tackle during his tenure at Oklahoma, Brown moved to right tackle upon joining the Ravens.

