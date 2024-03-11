Chiefs Agree to Terms With 10-Year Veteran on New Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs began the legal tampering period of free agency on March 11 by agreeing to terms on a new deal with long snapper James Winchester. Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick was the first to report the agreement.

The terms of Winchester’s new deal are not yet available, per Derrick.

Winchester, 34, has been with the Chiefs since 2015 and hasn’t missed a game during his 10 seasons in Kansas City.

As a player that has been very reliable at an under-the-radar position, it makes plenty of sense that the Chiefs opted to retain Winchester, who will likely finish out his career in Kansas City now.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Re-Signing James Winchester

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City re-signing Winchester.

“Terms (of the deal) will be interesting. If it is a one-year deal, I suspect it will be propped up with some four-year qualifier funds to save cap room,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“The Chiefs have had two long snappers during my lifetime- James Winchester and Kendall Gammon. I won’t acknowledge anyone else,” another user wrote.

“Thank goodness this is settled so (Chiefs special teams coordinator) Dave Toub can sleep at night for the next 6 months,” another user wrote.