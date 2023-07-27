Chiefs Re-Sign Missouri State Record Holder After Abrupt Veteran Retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs had an open roster spot after veteran wide receiver John Ross abruptly retired on July 26. On July 27, the Chiefs filled that vacant roster spot by re-signing undrafted rookie receiver Ty Scott, according to the NFL’s Personnel Notice.

#Chiefs re-signing Ty Scott, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 27, 2023

After spending three years at Central Michigan to start his collegiate career, Scott transferred to Michigan State in 2021. During his first season with the Bears, Scott had a breakout campaign that included school records in catches (66), receiving yards (1,110), and receiving touchdowns (8), per the school’s website.

That momentum did not carry into his final collegiate season, however, as Scott recorded a 48-674-5 stat line during his second and final season at Missouri State.

After going undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, Scott signed with the Chiefs on May 6 and participated in rookie minicamp but was waived by the team on May 15.

Scott rejoins a receiver room in Kansas City that includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Ty Fryfogle, Nikko Remigio, and Jerrion Ealy

Kadarius Toney Sounds Off After Camp Injury

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery on July 26 to clean up cartilage in his knee after tweaking it during a special teams drill on Day 1 of training camp, according to head coach Andy Reid on July 25.

Toney is now set to miss extended time due to an injury for the third time in as many NFL seasons, which is Grade-A material for Toney’s doubters.

Apparently, Toney has seen some of the comments made by those doubters on social media since he suffered the knee injury, as he took to Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — to comment on the animosity towards him.

“I like how all the critics never broke a nail out [here] in the field but got so much to say,” Toney wrote on July 27.

I like how all the critics never broke a nail out hea in the field but got so much to say 😂😂🤾🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U3kjEMtirA — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 27, 2023

Toney has struggled to stay healthy during his young NFL career. He has missed a total of 14 games during his first two seasons in the league and is now set to miss time during training camp and potentially the preseason at the start of his third season.

Toney’s abilities on the football field are rare and put him in a position to succeed at a high level with the Chiefs. But ultimately his success in Kansas City will be determined by his ability to remain healthy enough to produce consistently.

There’s still a chance that Toney can be healthy for the start of the 2023 regular season and produce for the defending Super Bowl champions over all 17 regular season games and potentially the postseason. But injuring his knee during training camp is a rough start to what has been projected as a breakout season for Kadarius Toney.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Kadarius Toney Injury News

Speaking to the media on July 24, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Kadarius Toney’s injury and is hopeful for a speedy recovery for his teammate.

“We’re going to miss KT’s ability to make a play out of nowhere and just kind of gain that momentum. He was that piece for us in the Super Bowl, he was that piece for us throughout the season last year,” Kelce said. “Just getting that thing right, we’ve got all the confidence in the world in our training staff here to get him ready either by [the] season or early on in the season. We’ve got our fingers crossed that we can get him back as soon as possible. It’s just letting him heal up and we’ll take care of the load until he gets back. KT ain’t going anywhere, man. We miss that guy already.”