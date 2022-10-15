Chiefs Spark Reunion With Ex-Rams Pass Rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs rounded out Week 6 preparation by forming a reunion with a pass rusher. The defending AFC West champions re-signed edge rusher Benton Whitley to the practice squad, according to the NFL’s transaction wire on October 14.

Whitley entered the league as an undrafted rookie who played college ball at Holy Cross and was a fifth-year senior in 2021. During his time at Holy Cross, he recorded 15.5 sacks over 42 games, as well as 111 total tackles (79 solo, 26.5 for a loss), per the team’s website.

After spending time with the Los Angeles Rams this summer and signing to their practice squad during the regular season, the Chiefs poached Whitley from the Rams’ practice squad on September 21. However, Kansas City cut him on October 12.

Whitley will now remain on the Chiefs’ practice squad until they call him up to the active roster or another team offers him a spot on their 53-player roster.

Joe Cullen Talks Loss of Turk Wharton

One of the biggest losses for the Chiefs during their Week 5 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders was the loss of defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who tore his ACL.

Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen spoke to the media on October 13 about the loss of Wharton, as well as Taylor Stallworth, who the teamed promoted from the practice squad to take Wharton’s place. The team also has veteran Danny Shelton on the practice squad, which leaves Kansas City with plenty of options to fill the void left by Wharton.

“Well, I’ll tell you Turk (Tershawn Wharton) did a phenomenal job,” Cullen said. “He’s got a great motor. (He) doesn’t say a lot, but you get the same consistent effort every day. He made a lot of plays. Sometimes hustling down the field, getting pressure on the quarterback. We’ll really miss him.

“It’s a next‐man‐up league. Anything can happen at any time and Taylor (Stallworth) is a guy who’s worked hard, played in this league and we’re fortunate to have him just like Danny Shelton. Malik (Herring) had to play, (it’s) just the next man up. I think Taylor or Danny would be ready to fill that role.”

Chiefs Could Welcome Back McDuffie in Week 6

One of the more significant injury updates for the Chiefs in Week 6 is regarding rookie first-round pick, Trent McDuffie. McDuffie was placed on injured reserve on September 13 due to a hamstring injury and was eligible to begin practicing again in Week 6.

McDuffie returned to Chiefs practice on Wednesday, October 12, which opened the 21-day window for him to be activated from injured reserve. However, it does not guarantee that McDuffie will be activated prior to Kansas City’s October 16 game against the Buffalo Bills.

During his press conference on October 13, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt spoke about McDuffie and what he’s seen from the rookie during his injury absence that makes Merritt believe the first-rounder will jump back into action seamlessly.

“The fact that (Trent McDuffie) continues to take notes, and I’m calling on him asking him questions because everyone in the room I tell them, ‘You all are starters, everyone is a starter so don’t sit here and think that your number cannot be called.’ And (Trent) McDuffie from the day one of his injuries he has been in the meeting rooms, and he’s been taking notes and he’s been able to answer the questions for the game plan. And one of the things that we do in the DB room is we give each young player a segment of the game plan to go study and so one of his segments is first and second down and third down study and so he’s able to give feedback to the room so he’s staying on top of it.”