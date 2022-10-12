Chiefs Welcoming Back 2 Starters Ahead of Week 6 Game vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs took the practice field on Wednesday, October 12 with two players returning from injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said prior to practice that rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie (injured reserve) and kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) would return to practice on Wednesday.

Andy Reid said Bryan Cook (concussion protocol), Rashad Fenton (hamstring spasm) & Chris Lammons (hip pointer) are not expected to practice. Trent McDuffie & Harrison Butker are expected to return today to practice. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 12, 2022

McDuffie was placed on injured reserve on September 13 due to a hamstring injury sustained in the regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Practicing on Wednesday opens the 21-day window in which Kansas City can activate McDuffie from injured reserve. This does not guarantee that McDuffie will be ready to play against the Chiefs’ Week 6 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, however.

Butker suffered an ankle injury in the regular season opener and hasn’t played since. He hadn’t practiced since he did so an a limited basis on Wednesday, September 28. So, returning to practice on Wednesday is a good sign that Butker is nearing a return.

Three players that won’t be practicing on Wednesday are rookie safety Brian Cook (concussion protocol), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring spasm), and special teams standout Chris Lammons (hip pointer), per Reid. All three players will have to register at least one practice in some capacity if they want a shot at playing against the Bills on Sunday, October 16.