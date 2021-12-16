Chiefs Make Final Decision on Chris Jones’ Availability vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a final decision on two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones’ availability for the team’s Week 15 outing against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs did not activate Jones from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which means Jones is ruled out for the game against Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Jones entered COVID protocol on Tuesday, December 14, per head coach Andy Reid, and was subsequently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reid at that point did not rule out Jones or wide receiver Josh Gordon — who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, December 13 — for the team’s outing against the Chargers.

The player that was immediately ruled out following his placement on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list was linebacker Willie Gay, who was ruled out for the Thursday night showdown on the team’s final injury report of the week on Wednesday, December 15.

NFL Updating NFL COVID Protocol

Players in the NFL are subject to the Reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed, per The Washington Post.

However, the NFL updated some of their COVID protocols on Thursday, December 16 to “aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant,” the league wrote in a press release.

“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19.”

The return-to-participation requirements for the players will help players — specifically ones that have tested positive but are asymptomatic — return to team activities sooner.

“Most notable from a competitive perspective: There are now more ways for fully vaccinated players and staff to “test out” of COVID protocols and return from quarantine in less than 10 days. It’s very technical but should mean more players and coaches returning sooner,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

“The key is the individual must be asymptomatic, as a majority of the players who tested positive the past few days have been. Return is possible as soon as the day after the initial positive test,” Pelissero continued.

These new protocols are in effect through the conclusion of Week 15 games on Monday, pending further changes made by the NFL and NFLPA, per Pelissero.

Ward Last-Minute Add to Week 15 Injury

As if Kansas City’s luck couldn’t get much worse in Week 15, they had a last-minute addition to the injury report for Thursday night’s matchup.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (illness) was added to the injury report on Thursday and is listed a “questionable” for the Chiefs-Chargers game.

With L’Jarius Sneed already in line to miss his second straight game following his brother’s death, Ward was projected to step into the role of Kansas City’s No. 1 cornerback against the high-flying Los Angeles offense. Now, Ward is in jeopardy of missing the game, which would likely thrust both Rashad Fenton and Mike Hughes into significant starting roles against receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — two of the league’s best pass-catchers.

After wins for both the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 14, Kansas City still holds a one-game lead over Los Angeles in the AFC West. Because the Chargers beat Kansas City back in Week 3, a loss to Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football would mean the defending AFC champions would surrender the division lead with three weeks of play in the regular season remaining.

So, extending their win streak to seven games is of the utmost importance for the Chiefs in Week 15, as a loss could mean losing the division for the first time since 2015.