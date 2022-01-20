Chiefs Sign Troubled Former Raiders First-Round Pick to Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed another player to a Reserve/Futures contract. But this one might be the most…interesting.

Kansas City signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to a futures deal, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

The Chiefs have signed former Raiders first round CB Damon Arnette to a Reserve/Futures contract. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2022

Arnette, a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, was one of several distractions Las Vegas dealt with this season.

Earlier in the season, Arnette was accused of injuring a woman during a “violent” car crash, according to a lawsuit reported on by TMZ Sports on November 5. Then on Friday, November 6, a video circulated on social media of Arnette waiving a gun while threatening to kill somebody following an argument Arnette had in his Instagram direct messages.

Las Vegas responded swiftly to Arnette’s actions, releasing the cornerback on November 8.

Source: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Arnette played in four games for the Raiders this season, recording four tackles and one pass defensed, according to Pro Football Reference.

Chiefs’ Complete List of Futures Signings

After the regular season ends, NFL teams are allowed to sign free agents to futures deals, which locks those players up for the 2022-23 NFL season without hitting the team’s prior league year cap space. The Chiefs took full advantage of this opportunity prior to their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City have now signed nine players to futures deals: Arnette, wide receivers Omar Bayless, Mathew Sexton, Gary Jennings, and Chris Finke, tight end Jordan Franks, running back Brenden Knox, and defensive tackles Lorenzo Neal and Darius Stills.

