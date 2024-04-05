Chiefs Welcome Back Fifth-Year Draft Pick on $24 Million Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive end Mike Danna on a three-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on April 5. Danna’s contract with Kansas City is for $24 million with $13 million guaranteed, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport

Danna was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During the 2023 season, Danna, 26, set career-highs in total quarterback pressures (41), stops (31), hurries (28), and sacks (8), according to PFF. He also played a career-high 74% of the team’s defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

As a player who has improved in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, Danna took to free agency this offseason in hopes of earning his first big NFL payday from another team. Instead, he returns to the Chiefs, who have some extra spending money now that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is officially off the books.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney revealed on March 29 that the Chiefs were “optimistic” they could re-sign Danna as a result of Sneed being traded to the Tennessee Titans. So, it appeared only a matter of time that the two sides would agree on a reunion.

Adding Danna Brings Much-Needed Depth to Kansas City’s DE Room

Before adding Danna, defensive end was a top roster need for the Chiefs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Though it is no longer a top roster need in terms of needing day one production, the team should still add to the interior line through the draft.

2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis has developed into a high-end starter along the edge for Kansas City. The team also has Charles Omenihu, whose status for the start of the 2024 season is still TBD due to him tearing his ACL toward the end of the 2023 season. But when he returns he will hopefully still be an effective, versatile piece along the entire defensive line.

Outside of those two players, Kansas City has 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, Truman Jones, BJ Thompson, and Jordan Smith, who all have yet to prove themselves as at least consistently effective rotational players.

Bringing Danna back into the fold provides the two-time defending Super Bowl champions will solid — but still not great — depth along the edge.

Kansas City needs a solid pass rush unit, especially now that it parted ways with Sneed, who frequently bought the front-seven time to get to the quarterback.

So, having enough talent at both ends to keep everyone fresh for all four quarters is a good step in the right direction.

X/Twitter Reacts to Danna Re-Signing With Chiefs

Users on X, formerly, Twitter reacted to the Chiefs re-signing Danna.

“Good to see one of the hardest working, most reliable Chiefs stick around,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Really solidifies the edge rotation heading into the draft. Especially with Omenihu due back late in the year.”

“Nice! It’s a 3 year deal too, so Danna may have actually got a nice little payday. He deserves it. Underrated player,” Lyle Graversen of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“No one does Friday afternoon news quite like KC,” Ron Kopp Jr. of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “I didn’t anticipate Danna back when I first previewed 2024, but this is big-time Gives Omenihu time to recover, and FAU time to develop.”

“A great signing by the Chiefs locking up a favorite of Joe Cullen,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote. “Interesting to see the terms but Danna is a key piece to have back especially with Omenihu’s injury.”