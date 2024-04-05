Chiefs Welcome Back Fifth-Year Draft Pick on $24 Million Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive end Mike Danna on a three-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on April 5. Danna’s contract with Kansas City is for $24 million with $13 million guaranteed, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport

Danna was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During the 2023 season, Danna, 26, set career-highs in total quarterback pressures (41), stops (31), hurries (28), and sacks (8), according to PFF. He also played a career-high 74% of the team’s defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

As a player that has improved in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, Danna took to free agency this offseason in hopes of earning his first big NFL payday from another team. Instead, he returns to the Chiefs, who have some extra spending money now that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is officially off the books.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney revealed on March 29 that the Chiefs were “optimistic” they could re-sign Danna as a result of Sneed being traded to the Tennessee Titans. So, it appeared only a matter of time that the two sides would come to an agreement on a reunion.