Chiefs Poach CB With Elite Traits from Rising AFC Contender

Late in the evening on Sunday, May 7, undrafted rookie cornerback Kahlef Hailassie announced via his Twitter that he is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The significance of the signing isn’t just that he is signing with the Chiefs, but he was expected to sign with the New York Jets according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on April 29. Yet, when the Jets announced on May 5 that they had 13 signed undrafted rookies, Hailassie wasn’t one of them.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on April 29, New York had signed Hailassie to a contract that included $167,500 in total guarantees. Chances are, Kansas City offered Hailassie more guaranteed money, which is why he jumped ship to join the Chiefs. But we will have to wait and see the details of his contract with the Chiefs to find out if that is the case.

Hailassie, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 195 pounds, played his college ball at Western Kentucky. During his senior season, he registered 44 tackles, 10 passes defended, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles according to Sports Reference.

During his pro day, Hailassie ran a 6.68 3-cone drill and 4.19 20-yard shuttle according to NFL Draft Buzz, which would have both ranked second overall among the prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Those times display some of the elite traits he possesses that could translate well to the NFL.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Talks Goals for Rookie Season

Speaking to the media at rookie minicamp, Chiefs rookie first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who went to high school in Missouri and played college football at Kansas State, talked about the full-circle moment of being drafted by Kansas City.

“Obviously if you’re a Chiefs fan, especially a Chiefs fan growing up, you always have the dream of playing for the Kansas City Chiefs,” FAU said during his press conference on May 6. “That’s every young boy’s dream is to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. So, other than that, I’m happy to be and I’m honored to be able to fulfill the dream that a lot of people around Kansas City, Missouri, have a dream of.”

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Speaks during Rookie Minicamp | Press Conference 5/6 DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah speaks to the media ahead of practice during Rookie Minicamp

Anudike-Uzomah also discussed his goals for his rookie season in the NFL.