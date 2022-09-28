Chiefs Sign 3-Year NFL Kicker: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have found another emergency option for Harrison Butker. The defending AFC West champions have signed kicker Matthew Wright, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on September 27.

The Chiefs are signing former Jaguars K Matthew Wright to their practice squad, per source. He replaces Matt Ammendola as the insurance to Harrison Butker, who has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2022

In the wake of Butker injuring his ankle in Kansas City’s regular season opener, the Chiefs signed kicker Matt Ammendola as Butker’s replacement for the past two games. In the Chiefs’ Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ammendola was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and also made his lone point-after attempt. However, in Kansas City’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts and missed his lone point-after attempt.

The Chiefs released Ammendola on Monday, September 26.

Wright entered the league undrafted out of Central Florida in 2020. He originally caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and was active for three games during the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was active for 13 games, making 21-of-24 field goal attempts and 13-of-15 point-after attempts.

Chiefs ‘Hopeful’ Butker Will Play in Week 4

Matt Verderame of FanSided gave an update on Butker’s health status leading up to Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

“While the week of work ahead will determine his availability, Chiefs are hopeful kicker Harrison Butker can play this week against the Bucs,” Verderame wrote on September 27.

Twitter users reacted to Verderame’s post.

“This is a big deal. Butker was SORELY missed against the Colts,” one Twitter user wrote.

“PLEASE BUT KICKER COMEBACK,” another user wrote.

Twitter Discusses the Chiefs

Twitter users had many discussions related to the Chiefs in Week 4.

"Let's get some positivity #ChiefsKingdom tell me one good thing from Sunday's game. I'll start: I was impressed with how Harris played for Gay. I think he will hold down the fort well while Willie is suspended," one Twitter user wrote.



"Just so #chiefskingdom knows – fans out here in Denver are talking about the "good ol days" when the Broncos were the only team that won on a Sunday. This better be the last time I have to hear this," another user wrote.

"Call me a homer all you want. But I have absolutely ZERO DOUBTS in this team! Andy Reid and these boys are going to be hungry after that sh*t show in Indianapolis. Chiefs are going to put on a damn CLINIC this Sunday night in front of the entire country!" another user wrote.

"Everybody said this after titans game last year drove to that game got embarrassed and then went to the giants Monday night game the next week and the chiefs came out flat again. Not saying you're wrong but history repeats itself often," another user wrote.

"Once the #Broncos offense smooths things out they're going to dominate #ChiefsKingdom. Might even take a whole season, but when it happens it's not gonna be close. #Chiefs fans might disagree, and that's ok. Denial is the first step in the grieving process," another user wrote.