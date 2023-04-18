Chiefs Sign Super Bowl-Winning QB as Patrick Mahomes’ Backup: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert according to the Pat McAfee Show on April 18.

BREAKING: Blaine Gabbert is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1Heuj2A6E8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2023

Gabbert, 33, played his college football at Missouri and entered the NFL as a first-round pick — 10th overall — of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. Overall, he has failed to reach expectations since entering the league; after three years with the Jaguars, the team cut Gabbert after the 2013 season. He had a 5-22 record as the starter in Jacksonville and a 22-24 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

But if you look at Gabbert as if he’s a backup quarterback, which is how he has been viewed the last eight seasons, then you see a quality player.

Gabbert spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Arizona Cardinals after being cut by the Jaguars. In 2020, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also signed Tom Brady that offseason and would go on to win the Super Bowl the following season.

Over the course of his career, Gabbert has completed 56.4% of his passes for 9,302 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions in 67 games played according to Pro Football Reference.

Blaine Gabbert Adds Veteran Presence Behind Patrick Mahomes

Back in February during the NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that finding a quarterback that can intellectually challenge Patrick Mahomes was difficult to find but a welcomed addition in wake of Chade Henne’s retirement.

Blaine Gabbert could potentially do just that. Having been in the league for over a decade with plenty of starting reps under his belt, Gabbert is a veteran quarterback whose experience rivals Henne’s (13 years, 78 games played, 54 starts). That means he might have some wisdom he can share with Mahomes along with the ability to perform capably in an emergency situation.

Gabbert joins a quarterback room in Kansas City that includes Mahomes, Shane Buechele, and Chris Oladokun.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1-year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1-year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1-year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert

Here are the players that remain free agents: