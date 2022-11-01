Chiefs Trade Demoted CB to NFC Squad at Deadline: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made a trade at the trade deadline buzzer, sending cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Full trade: The #Falcons are trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the #Chiefs for CB Rashad Fenton, per source. It's a cap-clearing move for Kansas City, which saves $1.4 million. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

Per Pelissero, the decision to move on from Fenton had to do with cap space. Moving Fenton adds $1.4 million into the the team’s $3.3 million of cap space, per the NFLPA’s Salary Cap Report.

Fenton had begun losing reps in the secondary this season due to the play of rookies Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. So, moving Fenton gives him a fresh start elsewhere, but it also puts a lot of pressure on Kansas City’s young secondary to perform well down the stretch.

The Chiefs will now rely on Watson, Williams, L’Jarius Sneed, and rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie, who is expected to return from injured reserve (hamstring) in Week 9, to lead the cornerback room.