Chiefs’ Veteran WR Poached by AFC Squad on KC’s Schedule: Report

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad to their active roster, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on October 25.

Conley, who turned 30 on the same day the Titans signed him, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2015. He spent four years in Kansas City, and played a total of 53 games, accumulating 104 catches for 1,238 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in 5 playoff games with the Chiefs and caught 8 passes for 61 yards and 1 touchdown in the postseason.

After his stint in Kansas City, Conley spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2021 season with the Texans.

Houston originally cut Conley on August 30 but then re-signed him on September 1. Conley re-joined the team via the practice squad, but he was cut again on October 5, which opened the lane for a reunion with Kansas City on October 6.

The Chiefs played three games since signing Conley but did not elevate him for any of the outings. So, Conley will potentially get his first opportunity since Week 2 for some game day action with the Titans in Week 8, who face one of Conley’s former teams: the Texans.

It’s also worth noting that Kansas City’s Week 9 opponent is, in fact, Tennessee.

Twitter Reacts to Conley Signing With Titans

Twitter users reacted to the Titans signing Conley.

“I don’t absolutely hate the signing, but I don’t see how he’s gonna contribute, especially with how the offensive line is,” another user wrote.

“Vaguely remember this guy. Most likely a Scouting signing with the Titans playing his last two teams the Texans and Chiefs over the next two weeks,” another user wrote.

“NFL needs a new rule. No poaching players off Practice Squads if you play that very same team next on the schedule,” another user wrote.

“The last 3 weeks they’ve been preparing him for this double-agent responsibility, readying him to sabotage the team that signs him,” Ron Kopp Jr. of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“Mike Vrabel will literally do anything to get an edge on an opponent. Many will label it as smart. But my bet is no one around the league likes or respects how he goes about business. Not a fan of the guy personally,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Beat 49ers Before Bye

In Week 7, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 44-23, boosting Kansas City’s record to 5-2 on the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-34 pass attempts for 423 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The top three recipients of Mahomes’ offensive explosion were receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (7 catches, 124 yards, 1 touchdown) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3 catches, 111 yards), and tight end Travis Kelce (6 catches, 98 yards). Mecole Hardman also had 6 total touches and 3 total touchdowns.

As for Kansas City’s defense — the front seven gave the 49ers’ offensive line more than they could handle. The Chiefs sacked San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo 5 times , and also forced him to throw a red zone interception in late in the first half courtesy of rookie cornerback Joshua Williams.

The Chiefs enter their Week 8 bye still atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), Las Vegas Raiders (2-4), and Denver Broncos (2-5).