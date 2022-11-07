Chiefs DT Chris Jones Bashes ‘Clown’ Hall of Famer in Viral Post

Early in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 20-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the Titans put together their first touchdown-scoring drive of the game.

Late in that drive, Tennessee was facing a 3rd-and-5 situation from Kansas City’s 8-yard line. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones went offsides on that play, putting Kansas City’s defense in a 3rd-and-1 situation instead. On the following play, Titans running back Derrick Henry took a direct snap for four yards and a touchdown, giving Tennessee a 7-0 lead with 10:48 remaining in the second half.

No Derrick Henry and Malik Willis short-hops a pass to Dontrell Hilliard, but the offside on Chris Jones gives Tennessee another chance. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) November 7, 2022

The penalty on Jones sparked Hall of Fame tight end and FS1’s Shannon Sharpe to take to Twitter and throw shade at Jones.

“Chris Jones is going to get at least 1 DUMB penalty per gm.. at least one,” Sharpe wrote during the Chiefs-Titans game.

Chris Jones is going to get at least 1 DUMB penalty per gm.. at least one 🙄🙄 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 7, 2022

Sharpe’s comment was seen by Jones, who took to Twitter after the win to clap back at Sharpe.

Jones Claps Back at Sharpe

Jones commented on Sharpe’s tweet in which he was critical of the All-Pro defensive tackle, writing, “shut up clown.”

shut up clown — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) November 7, 2022

Sharpe responded to Jones, writing, “You line up with half your body over the ball and I’m the clown? Gr8 (team) win, stay healthy and continued success.”

You line up with half your body over the ball and I’m the clown? Gr8 tm win, stay healthy and continued success https://t.co/gLquWRUz8A — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 7, 2022

Other Twitter users reacted to Jones’ beef with Sharpe.

“The defense played great Chris. Don’t worry about any of these guys talking. It’s on to Jacksonville,” another Twitter user wrote.

The defense played great Chris. Don't worry about any of these guys talking. It's on to Jacksonville. — Michael Serge (@MJSerge) November 7, 2022

“You don’t need that negativity @StoneColdJones! You don’t have to worry until you have as many penalties as Shannon has ugly suits,” another user wrote.

You don’t need that negativity @StoneColdJones! You don’t have to worry until you have as many penalties as Shannon has ugly suits. — Jeana (@jeanarae1983) November 7, 2022

“Yo chill @StoneColdJones that’s Unc. Gotta put some respeck on that man even if you don’t agree with him… you are wise and one day you’ll want the youth of the future to do the same to you,” another user wrote.

Yo chill @StoneColdJones that’s Unc. Gotta put some respeck on that man even if you don’t agree with him… you are wise and one day you’ll want the youth of the future to do the same to you. — Abigail Hodges (@ms_matteroffact) November 7, 2022

“Chris Jones is a beast. How many holds did the refs miss tonight!? Many. Be cool Shannon,” another user wrote.

Chris Jones is a beast. How many holds did the refs miss tonight!? Many. Be cool Shannon.😡 — Heather (@mom2JPbaseball) November 7, 2022

Chiefs Beat Titans in Overtime

Despite struggling to put points on the board, the Chiefs beat the Titans in overtime in Week 9.

The leading offensive performer for Kansas City was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw a career-high 68 pass attempts and completed 43 of them for 446 yards, had 2 total touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 passing), and also threw 1 interception, per ESPN.

The leading recipients of Mahomes’ high-volume passing effort were tight end Travis Kelce (10 catches, 106 receiving yards) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (10 catches, 88 receiving yards).

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Travis Kelce, who lunges backwards to make a tremendous catch for 18 yards. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2B55w0jhra — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

Kansas City’s defense, despite giving up 115 yards and 2 touchdowns to Derrick Henry, was sound in the win. The unit gave up just 229 yards of total offense to Tennessee and only allowed conversions on 1-of-11 third-down attempts by the Titans. Kansas City’s defense also registered 4 quarterback hits and 3 sacks on rookie Malik Willis, who started in place of injured Ryan Tannehill. Two of Kansas City’s sacks came on the final drive of the game.

The #Chiefs get back-to-back sacks to set up 4th & 26 with a 20-17 lead pic.twitter.com/3gVb62IMpj — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

The Chiefs will enter Week 10 with a 6-2 record and stay atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Denver Broncos (3-5), and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6).

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a 12 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, November 13 at Arrowhead against the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars.