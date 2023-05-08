Chiefs’ Chris Jones Recruits $104 Million Cast Off Player: ‘Let’s Finish It’

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones took to Twitter on May 8 to send a message to former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.

“@TheRealFrankC_ Lets finish it…..@Chiefs,” he wrote.

Jones is seemingly asking his former teammate and friend to rejoin the Chiefs, who could sign him now without him counting against the compensatory formula.

Frank Clark Cut Due to Contract

During the 2022 regular season, Frank Clark, 29, registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 regular season games played, which was the third-lowest total of his eight-year career according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark did rise to the occasion during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run, however. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16) per StatMuse.

During his four seasons in Kansas City, Clark registered 263 tackles, 131 QB hits, 67 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named a Pro Bowler three times during his time with the Chiefs.

Clark had a $28.6 million cap hit in 2023, which is why the Chiefs opted to cut ties with the veteran on March 7.

Though the team did part ways with him after four seasons, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Chiefs are no longer interested in having him on the team. Clark never quite lived up to the five-year, $104 million contract given to him by Kansas City in 2019, but he’s still a valuable edge rusher, especially if he’s signed to a cheaper contract.

So, until he signs with another NFL team, Chiefs Kingdom should not rule out the potential return of “The Shark”.

Chris Jones Also Recruits Mike Pennel

Along with recruiting Frank Clark, Chris Jones also tweeted at Mike Pennel in an attempt to get the veteran to rejoin the Chiefs.

Pennel played for Kansas City during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He played in 22 regular season games and all six playoff games during those seasons and recorded 64 tackles according to Pro Football Reference.

Overall, Pennel, 31, has been in the NFL since 2014 and entered the league undrafted. He played the first three seasons of his career for the Green Bay Packers, followed by three seasons with the New York Jets, the two seasons with the Chiefs, and played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2021 season. He most recently played for the Chicago Bears during the 2022 regular season and played in all 17 games.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 332 pounds, Pennel is effective as a run defender and could be helpful to a Chiefs defense that needs help in that category.

According to Over the Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), Kansas City currently has $1.35 million in available cap space.

Kansas City’s current defensive tackle room consists of Jones, rookie Keondre Coburn, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, Danny Shelton, Daniel Wise, Byron Cowart, and Phil Hoskins