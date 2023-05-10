Chiefs’ Chris Jones Takes Aim at Tyreek Hill Over Germany Matchup

The NFL announced on May 10 that among the international slate of games that will take place in 2023 will be a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt Germany on November 5. That game will occur during Week 9 of the regular season.

Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the league is doing the Dolphins a favor by sending both teams to Germany for a matchup on a neutral field.

“The NFL saved yall boys! @cheetah (Tyreek Hill) Didn’t want to come to the Kingdom…..” Jones wrote on Twitter on May 10.

The NFL saved yall boys! @cheetah Didn't want to come to the Kingdom….. — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) May 10, 2023

Jones’ tweet comes after months of anticipation regarding the Chiefs playing host to Hill during the 2023 season, as he has not returned to Arrowhead Stadium since being traded to Miami in March 2022.

Hill responded to Jones’ tweet, writing, “Hope this doesn’t ruin our friendship.”

Hope this doesn’t ruin our friendship 😔 https://t.co/nEFhXZGj0Z — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 10, 2023

Chiefs safety Justin Reid also took to Twitter to react to the news of Kansas City’s matchup in Germany.

“This is gonna be so cool,” he wrote in one tweet. “I know of one guy who probably isn’t excited,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

I know of one guy who probably isn’t excited 😂 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) May 10, 2023

Three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins this offseason, reacted to the news as well.

“This some good morning news,” he wrote in one tweet. “For clarity actually… I wanted to play in Arrowhead for @cheetah but Germany is [fire emoji],” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

For clarity actually… I wanted to play in Arrowhead for @cheetah but Germany is 🔥❕ https://t.co/XGdu5fl0V4 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 10, 2023

NFL’s Full Slate of 2023 International Games

Along with the Chiefs-Dolphins Germany game, the NFL also announced four other games that will take place internationally.

In Week 4, the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London, England. In Week 5, the Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills in Tottenham, England. In Week 6, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans in Tottenham. In Week 10, the Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.

Among some of the other schedule announcements was the matchup for the league’s first-ever Black Friday game, which will be shown on Amazon Prime. That game will be an AFC East battle between the Dolphins and New York Jets.

The Christmas Day game will be an NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. The New Year’s Eve game will be a matchup between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The official 2023 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on NFL Network.

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement. 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

L’Jarius Sneed Calls Out Tyreek Hill

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed went on NFL Network on May 9 and made it clear that he’s aware of Tyreek Hill’s trash talk toward his former team.

“Tyreek’s been talking a lot of trash,” Sneed said. “He’s been talking a lot about coming back to Arrowhead. We’ll show him when he gets here.”

L'Jarius Sneed responds to Tyreek Hill: "Tyreek has been talking a lot of trash. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. I've been taking notes. We'll see when he comes to Arrowhead" pic.twitter.com/S6vUJgZ3k2 — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) May 10, 2023

Sneed has not responded to any of Hill’s trash talk on Twitter but has apparently been keeping tabs on what his former teammate has said.

“I don’t really get into it, but I take notes of what he said,” Sneed continued. “I’ve been on the internet and I see what he’s saying. We’ll see once he comes to Arrowhead.”