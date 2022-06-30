Analyst Projects 3-Year Chiefs Player to Face Multi-Game Suspension

On February 16, Kansas City Chiefs special teams ace Chris Lammons was a “wanted suspect” for a battery case in Las Vegas involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according to the 8 News Now I-Team.

A day later, Lammons, 26, turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal on February 17.

Court records obtained by LVJR showed that Lammons was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.”

A hearing for Kamara and Lammons is scheduled for August 1. The Police claim to have video evidence along with connections made through social media photos that link Kamara and Lammons to the alleged crime committed, according to WNTZ Fox 48.

But what does this all mean for Lammons, who re-signed with the Chiefs after mandatory minicamp? One Chiefs analyst has projected the type of suspension Kansas City’s core special teamer could face based on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Lammons Could Face 6-Game Suspension at Minimum

Here’s what Charles Goldman of the Chiefs Wire anticipates Lammons could be facing for a suspension, and the reasoning behind it:

“The NFL’s personal conduct policy expressly dictates that first-time violations that involve felony assault or battery will receive a minimum six-game suspension,” Goldman wrote on June 29. “The league typically waits for the legal process to play out before handing out suspensions, but it’s likely that Lammons faces a suspension as early as this season. If a suspension is handed out ahead of the regular season, Lammons is still permitted to practice with the team at training camp and play during preseason games.”

Goldman also explains why the Chiefs might have decided to re-sign Lammons despite a potential suspension looming.

“When the regular season begins, if Lammons has already been suspended, he’ll be moved to the reserve/suspended list,” Goldman explained. “On that list, Lammons will not count against the team’s 53-man roster limit. After he serves the length of his suspension, he’ll be eligible to return to the active roster. If it’s a six-game suspension or more, the team could possibly be looking for depth at the cornerback position. They’re already dealing with injuries this offseason with each of Rashad Fenton, L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams missing time during OTAs or mandatory minicamp.”

Chiefs/Bills Playoff Game Nominated for ESPY Award

Kansas City’s overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills last season was electric enough to be nominated for an ESPY.

ESPN announced on June 29 that the 42-36 win for the Chiefs is being nominated for the 2022 “Best Game” ESPY Award, along with several other games:

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)

Kansas’ 16-point rally — the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

During that playoff win for Kansas City, Buffalo took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in regulation courtesy of a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Gabriel Davis. The Chiefs responded quickly, marching 44 yards on three plays to set up kicker Harrison Butker for a 49-yard field goal. As time expired, Butker made the field goal attempt, which sent the game overtime.

Kansas City won the overtime coin toss, opting to receive the opening kickoff in extra time. The Chiefs offense then went 75 yards on eight plays, capping off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown catch from tight end Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown as the Chiefs (-2.5) beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game. #ChiefsKingdom (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/DMcKfZJHN3 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 24, 2022

Many people that were watching that game were outraged over the fact that Allen and the Bills’ offense weren’t able to possess the football in overtime. Through four quarters of regulation, Buffalo accumulated 422 yards of total offense and committed zero turnovers. So, had they possessed the football first in overtime the outcome of the game might have been very different. Instead, the coin toss flipped in Kansas City’s favor.

The Chiefs just did to the Bills what the Patriots did to the Chiefs in overtime three years ago. Both defenses gassed. Coin toss determined the winner. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2022

The outrage regarding the overtime coin toss did spark a rule change this offseason, however.

Being ratified with a 29-3 vote at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, FL, in March, the NFL approved an overtime rule change that will guarantee both teams get possession in overtime during the playoffs, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer. The overtime rule for the regular season will not change, however.

The ESPYs will be held on July 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.