Chiefs Owner Sends Strong Message on Taylor Swift’s Presence at Games

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, team owner Clark Hunt spoke about the franchise’s new famous fan, Taylor Swift.

Since Swift started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the singer has attended nine games. While her highly-publicized attendance bothers some dads, Brads, and Chads, Hunt told CNBC’s Jim Kramer that he loves having Swift at games.

“It’s been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating, the attention that’s been focused on the Chiefs,” Hunt said. “Our female audience has grown leaps and bounds.” He also refuted the claim that Kelce dating Swift was a publicity stunt. Their relationship is “purely organic,” Hunt noted.

They both wore the same jackets 😍😍 my favourite couple so far#HappyNewYear2024 pic.twitter.com/VUSo4kIYbF — jeena_m (@jeeena_m) December 31, 2023

Hunt’s comment also shuts down Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy’s claim that Taylor Swift’s presence at games is killing young fans’ interest in sports. During an interview with Fox News on January 12, Dungy was asked about a poll that showed less than 25% of Gen Z consider themselves “avid sports fans.”

“I think we’ll always have sports in some form or fashion. Some people are disenchanted with it,” Dungy said. When asked about Swift, “That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now,” Dungy said. “There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things that’s taking away from what really happens on the field.”

According to Hunt, Dungy couldn’t be more off base. Back in October, the Chiefs owner told Venture Dallas that Swift courted a whole slew of new young fans to the NFL.

“It’s been incredible in terms of what it’s done,” Hunt, 58, said. “For the NFL audience, we’ve had a huge shift for our games to young women, which is a very tough demographic. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Clark Hunt’s Family Gave Taylor Swift a Very Expensive Birthday Gift

For Swift’s 34th birthday last month, the Hunt family gifted the 12-time Grammy winner a crystal microphone Judith Leiber clutch. The bedazzled purse sells for $4,995.

Hunt’s wife, Tavia, and daughters Gracie and Ava, are huge Swifties. They’re also thrilled Kelce found such a great partner. “First of all, I think we’re all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy,” Gracie said during an appearance on Outkick the Morning.

“I mean, it’s so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they’re wonderful for each other, and it’s just been so fun to watch this love story unfold.”

“She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things,” Hunt told podcast host Charly Arnolt. “And it’s been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games.” The 25-year-old Chiefs heiress loves seeing the team’s fan base expand by Swift’s presence at Arrowhead, even if they’re only there to see the singer.

“Whatever reason you’re there for, I’m glad you’re there. And I’m glad you’re getting to experience the game that I fell in love with when I was little,” she said.

Taylor Swift Will Be at Arrowhead to Watch Travis Kelce & Take on the Dolphins

Can confirm: it's cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lirzh4tWTv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024



Hours before kickoff on Saturday, it still wasn’t clear if Swift would be at Arrowhead for the pivotal playoff game. Even Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, refused to say whether she’d make it.

Around 6 p.m. ET, however, the Daily Mail spotted Swift’s private jet land at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown airport in Kansas City.

Swift is likely all bundled up to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play. AccuWeather predicts the weather will drop to -11 degrees by nightfall with heavy wind gusts.

Kickoff for Dolphins-Chiefs matchup is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.