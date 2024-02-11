Chiefs Owner’s Wife Tavia Hunt Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and his wife Tavia Hunt, are thrilled to be back at the Super Bowl.

Tavia, who shares three children with Hunt, is also the director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization. The proud Kansas City native is former pageant queen. She won Miss Missouri Teen USA before getting crowned Miss Kansas USA in 1993. A few weeks before the Super Bowl, Tavia opened up about her beauty routine in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old posted about “the very kind” article with her 70,000 followers on Instagram. One person commented, “You are a beautiful, Godly woman. I admire you. But respectfully, in addition to your daily skincare routine, let’s not forget a lot of Botox, fillers and plastic surgery. Not a criticism at all; I’m just jealous I can’t afford the same treatments. 😍 Chiefs Kingdom is lucky to have the Hunt Family!”

Tavia replied to the woman’s comment, addressing speculation over any work that she had done.

“Thank you,” she wrote. “I think we all do what we can. My beauty journey began at 14 with braces… I’ve spent countless hours in the gym and have used sunscreen, lasers, peels, retinol and treatments since I was 21. I have studied and learned what works for me over a very long period of time. I don’t detail everything I’ve done or haven’t done, only the things that I think are truly safe, tried and true difference makers.😘”

The woman thanked Tavia for her “kind and thoughtful” response. “Your hared work and dedication to a healthy body has certainly paid off.”

Tavia Hunt & Daughter Gracie are Look-a-Likes

While Tavia is more than twice her daughter Gracie’s age, most fans need to do a double take to tell the two apart. Gracie followed in her mother’s pageantry footsteps, winning Miss Kansas USA in 2021. The two are incredibly close.

The 24-year-old heiress shared a photo of them on the red carpet at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony last year. She captioned the post on Instagram, “Got it from my Momma👯‍♀️💫.” Tavia responded, “Haha! It’s always a pleasure to be reminded our genetics are strong! 🧬Love you so much G!👯‍♀️💞😘.”

Gracie has a younger sister, Ava, 18, and brother, Knobel, 21. While Gracie graduated from Southern Methodist University, Knobel is currently a student at the college, and Ava will start her freshman year in the fall. The school is their father’s alma mater.

Together, the entire family attends nearly every Chiefs game. “I would say that’s really the cornerstone for our family. Faith, family, and football,” Tavia told KSHB 41 last year. “But we say football is family because for us we really believe that we were made for relationships.”

Tavia Hunt Dedicated the Chiefs Season to Her Late Mother-in-Law, ‘First Lady of Football,’ Norma Hunt



Tavia told KSHB 41 that when she first met Hunt while working as a college intern in the Chiefs PR department. At the time, she didn’t know he was football royalty.

“This nice guy came up named Clark and started talking to me, and we had a great conversation and had so much in common, we learned. He asked me if I’d like to have dinner sometime, and the rest is history.”

Tavia referred to Hunt’s mom, Norma Hunt, known as the “First Lady of Football” like a “second mother.” Norma’s husband, Lamar Hunt, founded the Chiefs in 1960 and helped lay the foundation of the American Football League. Norma died in June 2023 at age 85. To honor “Mimi,” Gracie wore her grandmother’s dress to the 2024 NFL Honors.

On the Wednesday before the Super Bowl, Tavia paid tribute to Norma. She posted the family’s Christmas card on Instagram and wrote, “This football season, we’ve had a huge void, losing Clark’s mother, who was one of my best friends. This will be the first Super Bowl without her as a spectator and our first without her by our side. She had seen all 57 and had an indirect hand in naming the game itself.

“Our team has worn her NKH patch all season, and will wear it in the game on Sunday. There will be a special tribute to Norma and it will definitely be an emotional day for us. Asking for peace, prayers, (and protection) and that above all, others see the difference of our faith in our lives.🙏🏼.”