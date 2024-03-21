Bills Predicted to Sign Former Chiefs ‘Dynamic’ 1st-Round RB

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing their best to retain as many key players to make a run at a Super Bowl three-peat. However, it seems highly unlikely the Chiefs re-sign running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Edwards-Helaire has failed to live up to those lofty expectations. With Kansas City declining his fifth-year option and solidifying Isiah Pacheco as their No. 1 back, the writing was already on the wall.

While Edwards-Helaire is largely considered a bust, ESPN insider Bill Barnwell believes the 24-year-old’s career could see a resurgence with the Buffalo Bills. He named the Chiefs’ AFC rival as the “best fit” for the floundering veteran.

When adjusting for level of talent, this catch from Clyde Edwards-Helaire is *analytically* better than Odell Beckham’s catch

— Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) December 17, 2023

“Edwards-Helaire’s best college season came with Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator, and the former LSU assistant is now the offensive coordinator with the Bills,” Barnwell wrote. “James Cook is the unquestioned lead back in Buffalo, but Edwards-Helaire could figure in a competition with Ty Johnson for reserve work.”

Edwards-Helaire rushed 16 times for 110 yards and recorded 5 receptions for 54 yards in LSU’s 2020 National Championship victory. Joining the Chiefs “with a reputation as a dynamic receiver from his time at LSU, that part of Edwards-Helaire’s game never really shone through,” Barnwell continued.

“We’ve seen backs eventually break through in the past after disappointing early in their career, with first-round picks such as Mark Ingram, Marshawn Lynch and Cedric Benson as examples,” Barnwell wrote. “It would be naive to treat Edwards-Helaire like he’s going to turn into a star, but perhaps he’ll emerge as a useful contributor on the right roster.”

‘It’s Time’ For the Chiefs to Move on From Clyde-Edwards Helaire

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire saving grace to staying around the league will be because of his receiving ability. He offers KC impressive versatility and explosiveness in the open field of the passing game. @ChiefsFocus #KCvsLAC #ChiefsKingdom — P-Mac McGruder (@ChiefsFan4Lyfe) January 6, 2024



In addition to Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is also an unrestricted free agent.

SB Nation’s Mark Gunnels wrote on February 24, “With McKinnon’s age and injury history, it’s unclear whether or not [Chiefs general manager Brett] Veach wants to bring him back for another year. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire, on the other hand, it just feels like it’s time to move on from both parties.”

During Edwards-Helaire’s rookie season, he registered 181 rushes for 803 yards and 4 touchdowns along with 36 receptions for 297 yards and a score. However, his struggles to score in the red zone was a glaring issue. Over the past three years, his numbers steadily declined as he dropped further down the depth chart.

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman reported on March 18 that the Chiefs are also still looking to add a veteran backup in free agency.” He also suggested the Chiefs may pick up another running back in the draft.

The Bills May Wait Until After the 2024 NFL Draft to Sign Another RB

It wouldn’t cost Buffalo much to land Edwards-Helaire, an experienced two-time Super Bowl champ. Behind McKinnon and Pacheco, CEH recorded just 70 rushes for 223 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 17 receptions for 188 yards and a score last season.

However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane may wait until after the 2024 NFL draft to make a move. Following cornerback Tre’Davious White‘s release, Buffalo clears an additional $10 million in cap space on June 1. It’s unclear how much the Bills paid to re-sign Johnson, but considering it was a one-year contract, it’s unlikely a very high number.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote on Thursday, March 21, “The Bills need a third running back to join James Cook and Ty Johnson. It’s always more cost-effective to throw a Day 3 dart at a running back and hope he vastly outplays his spot while having him on a cost-controlled four-year deal. If the Bills strike out in the draft, there likely will be a pool of veterans to choose from in free agency on a one-year deal.