Chiefs RB Posts 1-Word Message After Surprise Re-Signing With KC

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to retain as many key players for a run at a Super Bowl three-peat. However, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn’t expected to be a part of that plan.

The Chiefs’ first-rounder the 2020 NFL draft is largely considered a bust of pick. After Kansas City declined Edwards-Helaire’s $5.46 million fifth-year option and solidified Isiah Pacheco as their No. 1 back, the writing seemed to be on the wall. SB Nation’s Mark Gunnels wrote on February 24, “With Clyde Edwards-Helaire… it just feels like it’s time to move on from both parties.”

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that Edwards-Helaire was signing a one-year deal to stay with the Chiefs. “Their starter until midway through 2022 is back for another shot,” Rapoport posted.

Edwards-Helaire shared strong, albeit brief message after his new contract was announced. “3x❤️💛,” he posted on X.

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote that Edwards-Helaire’s returned to Kansas City “after surveying his options” in free agency. While the financial details of the contract were not immediately revealed, the deal is “expected to be for much less than that fifth-year option number.”

Softening the blow of taking less money, returning to the Chiefs to make Super Bowl history and earn his third ring.

Behind Jerick McKinnon and Pacheco, CEH recorded just 70 rushes for 223 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 17 receptions for 188 yards and a score last season. In four playoff games, he registered 11 carries for 53 yards. As for Mckinnon, the 31-year-old running back remains a free agent.

Chiefs Fans & Analysts Were Lukewarm on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Return



Following cornerback L’Jarius Sneed‘s trade to the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City has an extra $19.8 million in cash to spend. While Chiefs Kingdom prepared for general manager Brett Veach to make a splash in free agency, bringing Edwards-Helaire back was a bit of let down.

CBS Sports radio’s Carrington Harrington wrote, “CEH touches the ball about 5 times a game. I don’t hate the move. It’s not what I would’ve done but he’s fine. He’s not that good, he’s not that bad. It’s a backup RB move. It’s fine.”

KC Sports Network’s Kent Swanson posted, “I’m glad he’s back. Curious what guarantees are involved in the contract.” 610 Sports Radio’s Cody Tapp posted, “Honestly, he did fine in a backup role and by all accounts was a great teammate.”

Chiefs News: Signing Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Remains on the Table

The timing of Edwards-Helaire’s new contract raised some eyebrows, as the deal was reported on the same day former Baltimore Ravens star J.K. Dobbins was in Kansas City on a free agency visit.

Even after re-signing Edwards-Helaire, the door is not closed on Dobbins joining the Chiefs. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor posted, “As for JK Dobbins, I’m told his visit today was productive for both parties, perhaps a partnership that could happen later this offseason.”

Dobbins missed the the entirety of the 2023 NFL season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1. While the 25-year-old is a force when healthy, staying healthy is a big concern for the former Ohio State star. Since the Ravens selected Dobbins in the second-round of the 2020 NFL draft, he’s played in just 27 combined regular-season and postseason games.

Harrington posted, “If the argument is CEH > JK because he’s been healthier, sure. Clyde only has 487 more career yards than JK despite having 207 more carries. He’s a better receiver and has been healthier but he’s an incredibly average option.”