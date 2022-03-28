Former Chiefs Draft Pick Attempting NFL Comeback

A

former Kansas City Chiefs draft pick is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL.

Wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas’ last opportunity in the NFL was in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens when he chose to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He’s currently on the roster of the BC Lions in the CFL. However, Thomas will be working out at Oregon’s Pro Day on April 1 in an attempt to return to the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thomas, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2014 NFL Draft. During his time in Kansas City, Thomas did his damage on the football field as a punt and kick returner. The Oregon product accumulated 1,588 total yards on 68 kick returns (23.4 yards per return), and 844 total yards on 98 punt returns (8.4 yards per returns), according to Pro Football Reference. His tenure with the Chiefs would last six years before being cut in October of 2019.

Thomas signed with the Ravens in November of 2019, and was eventually cut in January of 2021. He played in eight games during his time in Baltimore, accumulating 93 total yards on 13 punt returns (7.2 yards per return), and 166 total yards on 10 kick returns (16.6 yards per return).

Chiefs Could Use Thomas After Pringle’s Departure

With the departure of wide receiver Byron Pringle, who signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason, Kansas City is in need of a primary kick returner. Mecole Hardman serves in a specialist role for the Chiefs as well, but he is primarily a punt returner, as was cornerback Mike Hughes, who left to join the Detroit Lions this offseason. Pringle was the only Chiefs player that had more than three kick returns during the 2021 season.

That’s why Thomas, who ran a 4.39 40 at the 2014 combine and was a PAC 12 track & field sprinter during his collegiate career, could be fit for a return to the Chiefs.

The wide receivers that are locked up for the 2022 season in Kansas City currently are Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Coleman, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Gehrig Dieter, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Chris Finke, Gary Jennings, Matthew Sexton, and Omar Bayless.

Hardman, Gordon, and Fountain are the only players that were active for a Chiefs game last season.

Twitter Reacts to Thomas’ Potential NFL Comeback

Twitter users reacted to Thomas attempting to make a comeback in the NFL.

“Raise your hand if you fell in love with De’Anthony Thomas after watching his college highlights on YouTube growing up,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Already called out 1 power move today with De’Anthony Thomas. But Will Smith going up for his 1st Oscar after slapping Chris Rock is an all-time power move,” another user wrote.

“The 49ers signed Ray-Ray McCloud with their return game in mind, but De’Anthony Thomas could be a buy-low candidate to further strengthen their special teams depth,” another user wrote.

“Not gonna lie, if the man still has some killing speed, I wouldn’t mind seeing him back here in KC. Then again, I’m admittedly of the sentimental sort,” another user wrote.

“The game is tailored made for him now. Not so much when he was coming out. I’m sure.. hopeful that he finally gets a chance to show his versatility and effectiveness,” another user wrote.

“Good for him. I’m sure someone will sign him for the preseason and see what he’s still got,” another user wrote.

