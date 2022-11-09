Former Chiefs Fan-Favorite RB Signs With Saints: Report

A former member of Chiefs Kingdom has found a new home within the NFC.

Running back Derrick Gore has signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson on November 8.

Saints are signing veteran running back Derrick Gore following a successful workout, according to a league source #Saints. Saints also worked out Antonio Williams and Jaquan Hardy — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 9, 2022

Gore, 27, was part of a 3-player competition in New Orleans on Tuesday that also included Antonio Williams and Jaquan Hardy. Gore was the only back that came out of the competition with a contract offer.

Gore’s Career Took Shape in KC

Coming out of Louisiana-Monroe as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Gore played on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad along with the Washington Commanders’ before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in February of 2021.

After a rough outing during the 2021 preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers in which Gore totaled eight yards (6 rushing, 2 receiving), the second-year back took the reins of the backfield for the remainder of the preseason. In Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, Gore ran the ball eight times for 54 yards — which led the team. Then in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Gore had 106 total yards (26 rushing, 80 receiving) and 1 receiving touchdown. He led all Chiefs pass-catchers in receiving yards that game.

Gore’s play that summer was good enough to make Kansas City’s practice squad come September. He remained there until the Chiefs needed more running back depth on the active roster in wake of Clyde Edwards-Helaire landing on injured reserve in October. Gore then became a consistent piece of Kansas City’s backfield from thereon after proving to be a valuable asset during CEH’s absence.

Andy Reid said RB Derrick Gore looked like Gale Sayers last game. Then he did this. 😳 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/6KCfgBWRa1 — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 28, 2021

This offseason, the Chiefs used an exclusive rights tag on Gore, which he signed on April 7. Yet, after suffering a broken thumb during the preseason, Kansas City placed Gore on injured reserve and then waived him on August 25 with an injury settlement.

New Orleans is the first team Gore has joined since being waived by the Chiefs.

Chiefs Beat Titans in Week 9

Despite struggling to put points on the board, the Chiefs beat the Titans in overtime in Week 9 20-17.

The leading recipients of Patrick Mahomes’ 446-yard performance on Sunday Night Football were tight end Travis Kelce (10 catches, 106 receiving yards) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (10 catches, 88 receiving yards). Mahomes was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, picking up an additional 63 yards on the ground on 6 carries and had 1 rushing touchdown.

On 3rd & 9, QB Patrick Mahomes tucks the ball, shakes a tackle, and pushes his way into the end zone for a TD. 2-point attempt was good. Chiefs – 17

Titans – 17#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/f39GsloVyE — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

Kansas City’s defense, despite giving up 115 yards and 2 touchdowns to Derrick Henry, was sound in the win. The unit gave up just 229 yards of total offense to Tennessee and only allowed conversions on 1-of-11 third-down attempts by the Titans. Kansas City’s defense also registered 4 quarterback hits and 3 sacks on rookie Malik Willis, who started in place of injured Ryan Tannehill. Two of Kansas City’s sacks came on back-to-back plays on the game’s final drive.

The Chiefs will enter Week 10 with a 6-2 record and stay atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Denver Broncos (3-5), and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6).

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a 12 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, November 13 at Arrowhead against the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars.