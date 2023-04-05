Chiefs’ 5-Year Veteran Named ‘Biggest Impact’ Free Agent Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a total of 15 free agent signings thus far this offseason. But which one will have the biggest impact on the defending Super Bowl champions in 2023?

Randy Mueller, a former NFL executive who is currently the Director of Player Personnel for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, believes five-year NFL veteran and former Chiefs draft pick, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, is the one that will have the biggest impact (Jawaan Taylor would have been Mueller’s top choice, but he had already chosen Taylor for a different segment).

“He is as good of run stopping interior defensive lineman that there is in the AFC West,” Mueller told Heavy Sports. “Powerful at the POA (point of attack) player who makes life easy for the linebackers behind to run and make plays. Hard thing to find. Very valuable to keep him in the fold.”

Nnadi, 26, was a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2018. He has been a starter in the trenches alongside Chris Jones since entering the league and has accumulated 127 tackles, 80 stops, and 56 total pressures (49 QB hurries, 5 sacks, 2 QB hits) during the last five seasons according to PFF.

Last season, he recorded 24 tackles, 17 stops, and 5 total pressures, all of which were QB hurries, in 17 regular season games. In three playoff games, he registered 2 stops, 1 tackle, and 2 total pressures (1 sack, 1 QB hurry).

On March 21, the Chiefs re-signed Nnadi by way of a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

Chiefs Could Add to Defensive Line Via Draft

At the start of free agency, All-Pro Chris Jones was the only defensive tackle on the Chiefs’ roster that played meaningful snaps in 2022 and was under contract through the 2023 season. However, since March 15, Kansas City has been diligent in re-stocking the defensive tackle room as well as the defensive line as a whole.

The Chiefs were able to retain Tershawn Wharton on a one-year deal this offseason but lost Khalen Saunders, who took to free agency and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The defending Super Bowl champions signed free agent defensive tackle Byron Cowart on March 24 and re-signed Phil Hoskins on the same day. They also have Danny Shelton and Daniel Wise under contract, and they will work with the team this offseason and try to find a spot on the active roster/practice squad come September.

Brandon Williams, who signed with the Chiefs during the 2022 season, is still a free agent.

Along the edge, the defending Super Bowl champions parted ways with veteran Frank Clark but signed former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. Kansas City’s defensive end room currently includes Omenihu, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, and Joshua Kaindoh.

With the Chiefs adding Omenihu and potentially adding another defensive lineman or two via the draft, retaining Derrick Nnadi on a cheap deal was important if Kansas City wants to work towards improving its run defense in 2023.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1-year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1-year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1-year deal)

Here are the players that remain free agents: