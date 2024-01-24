Bills Player Sounds Off on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Trolling Him

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trolled Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins after Kansas City’s 27-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round, and now Dawkins has responded to Mahomes.

Dawkins went on the “Up & Adams” show on January 23 and spoke about Mahomes trolling him over his “Good luck” comment before the game.

“Imma tell you the truth… people are so — not weird — but people just be trying to find any type of fuel, right?” Dawkins told host Kay Adams.

Dawkins went on to say that, during his press conference before the AFC Divisional Round, he meant no disrespect and that he was simply stating the fact that Mahomes had never played at Highmark Stadium with fans in attendance.

But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t impacted by Mahomes trolling him.

“Yeah, it kind of hit hard,” Dawkins admitted of Mahomes’s Instagram post.

Patrick Mahomes Clapped Back at Dion Dawkins

Mahomes got the last laugh when he posted on Instagram following the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Bills.

Late Sunday evening, Mahomes posted a picture on IG of himself in Buffalo’s end zone and put “Good luck” as the caption.

Patrick Mahomes taking swings at Dion Dawkins on Instagram after that Chiefs win over the Bills. pic.twitter.com/047sg6ZgNB — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) January 22, 2024

Mahomes’s caption is referring to what Dawkins said before their Divisional Round matchup regarding Mahomes traveling to Buffalo for his first-ever road playoff game.

“[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he’s never been here. Simple as that,” Dawkins said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN on January 18. “Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. … The environment will be different, and not to say it’s in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don’t care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I’ve ever had. We’re having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It’s cool. So good luck.”

Mahomes’s IG post came in the wake of a great performance by him in which he completed 73% of his passes for 215 yards, 2 touchdowns, and committed zero turnovers against Buffalo.

After the game, while the team was in the locker room, Mahomes also gave a fiery speech to his teammates.

“Hey! They asked for it, and they got what they asked for! But [Travis Kelce] said it, this [expletive] ain’t done. We come back next week ready to [expletive] go,” Mahomes said in the moment captured by NFL Films.

Twitter/X Reacts to Dion Dawkins’s Response

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Dawkins’s response to Mahomes trolling him.

“Tons of respect for Dion after this answer. Glad Kay asked this and the response is just great,” Sterling Holmes of Sports Radio 810 wrote.

“Petty Pat is awesome Pat. I LOVE it when opposing players give him anything that sounds like disrespect,” another user wrote.

“People will eventually realize Pat is as petty as MJ (Michael Jordan). Always looking for little dumb and even harmless things to fuel the competitive fire,” another user wrote.

“Really love Kay for asking him about that,” another user wrote. “Nothing but respect though for him owning it. Mahomes is a competitive mf.”