New Photo of Donna Kelce & Taylor Swift Is Going Viral

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating another Super Bowl win after beating the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024.

Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, celebrated the win in a suite overlooking Allegiant Stadium. From there, the two were escorted by security down to the field where they would both greet the tight end.

There’s one photo in particular, however, that has been circulating online since it was snapped. It shows Donna Kelce and Swift standing together on the field, holding hands, as they waited for Travis Kelce to make his way over to them.

Fans Loved How Sweet Taylor Swift Appeared to Be With Donna Kelce

Many fans couldn’t help but notice how sweet Swift seemed to be toward Donna Kelce in photos and videos shared on social media following the big game.

Videos of the two women making their way down to the field hand-in-hand have been posted on Instagram, TikTok, and X.

“What an amazing sight! Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce searching for Travis Kelce to celebrate together after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win is a beautiful moment of camaraderie and support. It’s a testament to the bond between family and friends, and it’s moments like these that make sports victories even more special. Here’s to unforgettable celebrations and cherished memories,” one fan commented on a video posted on X.

“The way Donna is holding Taya hand and kind of guiding her is so sweet. Mama Kelce’s been there done that. She’s gotta show the future DIL how it all works,” someone else said.

“Look how tender and protective Donna is tucking Tay’s arm in hers, holding her hand. How sweet it must be for her – she is always THE Taylor Swift but for these few moments she’s just a girlfriend looking for her guy to say congrats and give him a kiss,” a third comment read.

Many Fans Praised Taylor Swift for Giving Travis Kelce a Moment With His Mom

In another viral moment following the game, Swift was standing off to the side as Travis Kelce embraced his mom for the first time after winning his second Super Bowl.

Swift stayed back and watched as the mother and son shared a sweet moment together. Once Travis Kelce spotted her, he said something like, “come here, baby girl.” The two embraced and shared a sweet exchange before locking lips. Travis Kelce asked Swift if the energy was “electric” and she said it was “unbelievable.”

Fans were quick to praise Swift for giving her man a moment with his mom — who has been his number one supporter since the day he was born.

“The way she steps back though so him and his momma can have a moment,” one person wrote on TikTok.

Meanwhile, others thought it was great that Travis Kelce greeted his mom before Swift.

“Happy for them both . Glad he hugged his mom first . He is a very respectful man,” read another fan comment on TikTok.

