Photo of Donna Kelce Sitting Alone at Super Bowl Turns Heads

For the second year in a row, Donna Kelce gets to watch her son play in the big game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made sure his loved ones had a great view and comfortable seats. Kelce spent over $1 million on a suite at Allegiant Stadium. The All-Pro’s brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce headed straight to the luxury box. As did girlfriend Taylor Swift, and her entire family.

However, Donna Kelce held back for a bit. About 70 minutes before kickoff the CBS broadcast sitting by herself. The 71-year-old appeared completely unbothered, scrolling through her phone.

Speaking to The TODAY Show on February 7, Donna suggested that she’d be sitting in the stands.

“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars,” she said. “So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

With her entire family in the suite above, maybe Donna just wanted a moment to herself before joining the party. Donna admitted that not having both sons playing in the Super Bowl makes the entire experience way less stressful.

“Last year, I was pretty much working the whole time, but it was a blast!… But this year, I’m gonna take it a little easier, be more relaxing, except for the game… It should be fun.”