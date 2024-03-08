Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill’s Contract Details Revealed By Cap Expert

The Kansas City Chiefs locked up one of their own before free agency when they signed pending free agent linebacker Drue Tranquill to a three-year, $19 million deal on March 7. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

On March 8, Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald revealed the details of Tranquill’s deal with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Per OTC, Tranquill’s base salary for 2024, 2025, and 2026 is $1.2 million, $6.7 million, and $5.2 million respectively. He has a $1.5 million prorated signing bonus and a $250,000 workout bonus in each of the years of his contract. His guaranteed salary in 2024 is $1.25 million and in 2025 is $6.75 million. None of his money is guaranteed in 2026.

Lastly, Tranquill’s cap hit over the next three seasons is $3 million, $8.5 million, and $7.5 million respectively.

Based on the layout of his contract, Tranquill, 29, essentially signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs. Again, none of his salary is guaranteed in 2026, which is why Kansas City could cut him that year to save $6 million and would only take on $1.5 million in dead money, per OTC.

What to Make of Drue Tranquill’s New Deal

Overall, Tranquill’s three-year deal is a great value for the Chiefs. The sixth-year linebacker will be a starter alongside Nick Bolton and Leo Chenal now that Willie Gay Jr. is expected to depart during free agency, so signing a starting linebacker to a multi-year deal for under $20 million is a job well done by general manager Brett Veach.

During the 2023 season, which was his first season with the Chiefs, Tranquill registered 55 tackles, 35 stops, 18 total quarterback pressures (11 hurries, 5 sacks, 2 hits), and 2 forced fumbles in 15 regular season games played, according to PFF.

In three postseason games, Tranquill recorded 17 tackles, 7 stops, and 4 total QB pressures (4 hurries).

Tranquill recorded the fifth-highest PFF pash rush grade among all NFL linebackers last season (84.3).

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Re-Signing Drue Tranquill

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs re-signing Tranquill.

“Bringing back Drue Tranquill was an absolute no brainer for the Chiefs,” one user wrote. “The dude fits seamlessly in Spags defense, he’s still a highly effective player who’s only 29 and most of all, is fully immersed into Chiefs culture and has embraced being a fan favorite.”

“It’s always exciting when a key player on a Super Bowl team is set to sign a new contract,” another user wrote. “It shows that the team values their contributions and wants to keep them around for future success.”

“Tranquill was one of the more underrated pieces of the Chiefs defense this year and allowed for a lot of versatility amongst that LB room,” another user wrote. “With the Chiefs likely losing LB Willie Gay to FA, keeping Tranquill sures up that LB room with Leo Chenal also showing promise to go along Bolton.”

“Big Tranquill fan. I expected him to remain in Kansas City, but liked him as a Steelers possibility if he hadn’t stayed,” Jon Ledyard of SB Nation wrote. “Seems like Willie Gay is gonna hit the market.”

“Probably the easiest prediction of KC’s offseason; Drue Tranquill spoke highly of the #Chiefs culture and certainly enjoyed himself at the Championship Parade. A key defensive role player to ensure the starting 3 of the LB core will stay intact regardless of Willie Gay’s Free Agency. Glad his good coverage ability and Mike LB insurance will be sticking around,” another user wrote.