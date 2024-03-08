Chiefs LB Posts Strong 2-Word Message After Signing Massive Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs made their first big splash in free agency on Wednesday, March 7.

Shortly after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Chiefs “expected to reach an agreement with linebacker Drue Tranquill,” the deal came to fruition. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are giving Tranquill a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed.

Considering Tranquill played on a one-year, $3 million contract last season, this is a massive pay bump. After the news broke, the 28-year-old sent a strong, albeit brief message to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Unfinished business ‼️,” Tranquill posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With the Chiefs gunning for a three-peat, securing the elite defender was a crucial move. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported, “Both sides made it a priority to get a deal done.”

Tranquill, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, proved to be highly valuable in Kansas City. Last season, he recorded 78 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 16 regular season games. In the playoffs, he added another 21 tackles.

While he was expected to be a complementary piece in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, he stepped up while Nick Bolton was injured. He participated in 577 snaps during the regular season, per SI. The fourth-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft gushed over his time in Kansas City.

“I think everybody’s kind of bought into the championship culture here and what Coach Reid sets forth and what they preach on a week-to-week basis,” Tranquill said. “You just try to come in, develop a role for yourself and do the best you can.

“At the end of the day, everything is about winning and they emphasize that week after week, meeting after meeting. Whether your role is big or small or medium, you feel valuable and important when you’re here.”

Drue Tranquill Revealed the Text Head Coach Andy Reid Sent Before Signing Him Last Offseason



When the Chargers didn’t re-sign Tranquill, the veteran was taken aback. During his contract year, Tranquill recorded 146 total tackles, 5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble.

“Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls,’” Tranquill told “NFL Total Access.”

“Obviously football is a business, but football’s also family,” he said of leaving the Chargers. “I poured my heart out there for four years in L.A. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff.”

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Tranquill shared photos of those fateful texts. Now, he’s a Super Bowl champ.

Chiefs Re-Signing Drue Tranquill Strongly Indicates Willie Gay Jr. Won’t Return

With Tranquill getting the bag, “That would seem to all but seal linebacker Willie Gay Jr.‘s departure from KC,” Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick posted.

The news won’t come as a huge surprise for Gay. Ater the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, he hinted his time in Kansas City was up. “It’s looking like I’ve probably played my last game in Arrowhead 😢,” Gay posted. “Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it❤️💛 Lets go get this Ring to end it the right way🤞🏾.”

The fourth-year veteran shared the message while the Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Bills lost, the Chiefs would’ve hosted the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round. However, the Bills won 31-17, which means Kansas City would travel to Buffalo for their next game.

Gay was in the final year of his $5.2 million rookie contract. According to Spotrac.com, he’s predicted to earn a four-year $28 million contract this offseason.