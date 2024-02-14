Chiefs’ Drue Tranquill Shades LA Chargers During Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers with a huge parade on Wednesday, February 14.

As the Chiefs made their way through the confetti-filled streets, linebacker Drue Tranquill couldn’t get over the huge crowd. He hopped off the bus and gushed over the thrilling atmosphere with KSHB 41 News.

Tranquill, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, was let go after a breakout year. During the 2022 NFL season, he recorded 146 total tackles, 5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble.

“This is way better than LA, I promise you that!” Tranquill yelled. When asked why, “Oh my gosh. Look at these fans!” he answered. “This doesn’t happen in LA.”

While he never won a Super Bowl with the Chargers, Tranquill was shading the team for their weak fan base. He was also in town during the lackluster crowd at the Rams parade in 2022.

Tranquill, who signed a one-year $3 million contract with Kansas City last March, is clearly thrilled he landed with the Chiefs. The 28-year-old shared how head coach Andy Reid lured him to Kansas City last year.

“Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls,’” Tranquill told “NFL Total Access.”

“Obviously football is a business, but football’s also family,” he said of leaving the Chargers. “I poured my heart out there for four years in L.A. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff.”

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Tranquill shared photos of those fateful texts.

Drue Tranquill Gave a Shout Out to Taylor Swift During the Parade

"Big Red, T-Swift and the boys came and took it!!!!" Talk yo 🗣️ @DTranquill: pic.twitter.com/A24vUvSNdC — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 14, 2024



Tranquill kept the good vibes coming as the parade continued down its route and gave a huge shout-out to Taylor Swift. “Big Red, T-Swift, and the boys took it!” Tranquill yelled. “And we took it! They didn’t give us nothing and we took it. I don’t even have a voice right now.”

The Notre Dame alum spoke out against the “Dads, Brads and Chads” claiming Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend was a distraction. During an interview on the “Zack Gelb Show last month,”It’s interesting,” Tranquill said.

“You don’t really feel it and hear too much of it inside the locker room. But it’ll be moments like at practice, when our DJ turns on a Taylor Swift song, and everybody kind of jokes about it. I think the wives and the girlfriends, I hear about it more when I go home than I do actually in the building.”

“It’s been fun, man. That’s something to celebrate, something fun and we enjoy poking fun at Travis. But seems like maybe they’re in love, man. They’ve got really, really something going and we enjoy having her at our games. It brings a lot of energy and a lot of fun to our fans. And so that’s good for business, good for football, and good for the NFL.”

Should Swift and Kelce tie the knot, Tranquill was asked if he expected an invitation to the big day. “We’ll see man, we’ll see,” he said. “I think there’s gonna be a lot of people that want to go to that.”

Fans & Analysts Hope the Chiefs Re-Sign Drue Tranquill

With Tranquill living his best life at the Super Bowl parade, fans and analysts hope he sticks around next year. Chiefs analyst Seth Keysor posted, “I would be SHOCKED if they didn’t try to lock him down for a couple of years this offseason.” A fan replied, “Make him sign the contract right now on the streets.”

The Chiefs landed a steal with Tranquill. During the regular season, he recorded 79 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In the postseason, he added another 21 tackles. If the Chiefs want to make a run at a three-peat, finding a way to bring the elite defender back should be a priority.