Chiefs LB Tries to Persuade 2 Free Agent WRs to Join KC

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of some help at wide receiver, and linebacker Drue Tranquill is trying his best to coerce two free-agent receivers into joining forces with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Using twitter to make his pitches, Tranquill sent a message to division rival and former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Mike Williams, who was released by the Chargers on March 13 in an effort to free up cap space.

“What’s up @darealmike_dub? See Red & think Super Bowls,” Tranquill wrote.

The veteran linebacker then took aim at free agent receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

“While we’re at it. What’s up @Primetime_jet? See Red & think Super Bowls.”

Tranquill’s pitch to the receivers was inspired by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s text to Tranquill during the 2023 offseason when Reid was trying to convince Tranquill to sign with the Chiefs.

Hollywood Brown Has Been Longtime Target of Chiefs

Though Williams is a player that fits the bill of a big-play field-stretcher that Kansas City needs, his age (29), injury history (missed 14 games during 2023 season, 26 games in career) and potential asking price make him someone I’d prefer to stay away from if I’m the Chiefs.

Brown, on the other hand, is not only a favorite of mine but has been linked to the Chiefs in the past.

Kansas City was one of several teams in trade discussions with the Baltimore Ravens to trade for Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s a clear sign that Chiefs brass believes he is a scheme fit for Kansas City’s offense (even if he wound up being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022).

Fast forward two years later, and Brown, 26, can now be had without trading for him. He is coming off of a season in which his production was down as he battled through a heel injury (51 catches, 574 yards, and touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference).

Yet being the No. 1 receiver in a rebuilding Cardinals offense was not the role Brown should be in anyway. So, Brown now has the chance to re-establish himself in an offense that can emphasize what he does best, which includes out-running defenders and winning on intermediate and deep routes.

Enter, the Chiefs.

Spotrac’s calculated market value for Brown has him fetching a four-year, $59.5 million contract this offseason.

After restructuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s contract on March 12 which freed up $21.6 million in cap space, the Chiefs have $15.3 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Twitter/X Reacts to Drue Tranquill’s Pitch to WRs

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Tranquill trying to convince Williams and Brown to join the Chiefs.

“Drue. I hope you know that you have very quickly become a #ChiefsKingdom and Swiftie favorite. I hope you feel the love, because there sure is a lot of it,” one user wrote.

“It’s a cult don’t join @Primetime_jet Super Bowls are overrated look at @cheetah (Tyreek Hill) he won a Super Bowl and could have won another but he was like it’s too cold here and went to Miami,” another user wrote.

“All of these receivers just saw the contract (Calvin) Ridley just received. They are leaving their teams because they know they can get a huge raise elsewhere,” another user wrote. “The chiefs only have 15 million in cap. It’s not happening unless a player takes a big pay cut.”