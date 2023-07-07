New Chiefs LB Reveals Epic Pitch by Andy Reid That Lured Him to KC

New Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill has already spoken publicly about his conversations with the Chiefs prior to him signing with the defending Super Bowl champions this offseason. But he got into a bit more detail regarding those conversations on July 7.

During his interview with NFL Network’s NFL Total Access, Tranquill revealed what Andy Reid wrote in his text message to Tranquill on the day Tranquill decided to join the Chiefs.

“Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.’ I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there,” Tranquill said. So, I’m excited to join up with those guys. I’m going to miss a lot of my teammates and coaches over there in L.A., but excited for this next step.”

Prior to that, Tranquill, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round in 2019, explained that Kansas City’s pursuit of him this offseason was what led him to sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chiefs.

“Well, obviously, to me, obviously football is a business, but football’s also family,” he said. “I poured my heart out there for four years in L.A. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff.”

Brett Veach, Andy Reid Were Real With Drue Tranquill

During an interview on the “Ross Tucker Podcast” on May 18, Drue Tranquill, discussed for the first time since signing with the Chiefs how candid general manager Brett Veach and Andy Reid were with him regarding what his potential role with the team would be.

“Brett Veach and Andy Reid’s message was: ‘Drue, there’s no promises here,’” Tranquill said. “‘We love you as a player. We love what you’re able to do. You’re super-versatile. You’re a total linebacker and can do it all — but we’ve got a lot of great players here, and you’re going to have to come in here and earn your way.’”

Tranquill also explained how weird it felt to walk into a former division rival’s facilities for the first time as a soon-to-be member of that team.

“When my wife and I flew into Kansas City to do our signing, I walked in the practice facility and I was like, ‘I’ve got to say, this feels weird,’” Tranquill said. “Like, I’ve walked in the same building for four years, and here I am, arguably in our biggest rivals facility. But man, we’re just excited for this new chapter.”

Twitter Reacts to Andy Reid’s Text to Drue Tranquill

Twitter users reacted to Andy Reid’s text to Drue Tranquill during free agency.

“Love this from Andy Reid! I’m really excited to see how Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) will deploy Drue Tranquill,” one Twitter user wrote. “He had a career year in 2022 with 146 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception. You just know Spags is going to use him in so many ways!”

Love this from Andy Reid! I’m really excited to see how Spags will deploy Drue Tranquill. He had a career year in 2022 with 146 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception. You just know Spags is going to use him in so many ways! https://t.co/eECbf88IPu — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) July 7, 2023

“Drue might quickly become one of my favorites,” another user wrote.