Clyde Edwards-Helaire Addresses Taunting Penalty in Week 11

When Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored his first touchdown in his first game since returning from injured reserve, a flag was thrown.

During Kansas City’s Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 21, Edwards-Helaire pointed at Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford as he was entering the end zone, which prompted the official to throw a penalty flag for taunting.

A penalty being called on Edwards-Helaire seemed a bit harsh given the lack of aggression involved with the pointing of a finger. Nevertheless, the league’s taunting policy has been made very clear, which in turn merited a flag being thrown for the second-year running back’s actions.

CEH Addresses Penalty

Following the game, Edwards-Helaire spoke about the taunting penalty and what transpired on that play. He also gave insight into the strong relationship the Chiefs players and coaches have with each other that isn’t seen by the public eye, which was evident when some of the players and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen celebrating with Edwards-Helaire on the sideline following the touchdown and penalty.