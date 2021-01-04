Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy to Interview for 2 NFC Coaching Jobs: Report

Let the Eric Bieniemy sweepstakes commence. Again. Again again.

The third-year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, who has been the subject of head coaching rumors for the past two years, will officially begin his latest interview tour starting this week during the Chiefs’ first-round playoff bye.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and later confirmed by the team, Bieniemy is set to interview virtually with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. After a disappointing 0-5 open to the season, the NFC South bottom dwellers abruptly fired ex-head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on October 11.

The #Falcons will have two head coach interviews tomorrow, as they are set to zoom with #49ers DC Robert Saleh, per coach Kyle Shanahan, and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, per source. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2021

Bieniemy Will Also Interview With Lions This Week

A second report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora on Sunday evening also confirmed that Andy Reid’s top offensive assistant is expected to talk to another NFC club in search of a new head coach, the Detroit Lions, later this coming week.

Detroit, which relieved Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn of their duties on November 28, is now planning to simultaneously interview and potentially hire for its vacant head coach and general manager positions after previous speculation suggesting they may look to hire one before the other.

As reported on @NFLonFOX , the Lions are simultaneously interviewing HC's and GM's. Marvin Lewis has already interviewed for HC job. Expectation is Darrell Bevell, Eric Bieniemy, and Robert Saleh all will interview for the HC job this week. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 3, 2021

Not surprisingly, Bieniemy is among a handful of Chiefs coaches garnering looks as a future head coach in the league. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka and, most recently, special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Dave Toub are also in the mix, according to multiple reports in recent weeks.

