Ex-Chiefs Coach Snubbed by Commanders for Head Coaching Vacancy

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, will not be the next head coach of the Commanders. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared on February 1 that Washington is hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be its next head coach.

2024 marks yet another hiring cycle for Bieniemy in which he interviewed for one of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies but was never offered a job. Unlike in previous years, this job opportunity was with the team he was already working for.

Despite leaving the Chiefs and joining a new team in hopes of building a stronger resume without the tutelage of Andy Reid, new ownership and a new vision in Washington has Bieniemy looking for another coordinator job in 2024.

During the team’s only season with Bieniemy as the OC, Washington’s offense ranked 24th overall in the league in total yards and 25th in points scored, according to Pro Football Reference.

Twitter/X Reacts to Eric Bieniemy Being Snubbed

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Bieniemy not getting the Commanders’ head coach job.

“I think that Eric Bieniemy should go back to the Kansas City Chiefs as offensive coordinator as punishment to the rest of the NFL,” one user wrote. “Until he gets a head coaching job, everyone is going to have to deal with the Chiefs offense dashing their Superbowl hopes!”

“Imagine being an Offensive Coordinator who won two Super Bowls and still not having a Head Coaching job. Then the team you work for hires a Defensive Coordinator for a head coach who is known for choking in the playoffs. Free Eric Bieniemy,” another user wrote.

“At this point, the only logical reason why Eric Bieniemy has failed in over a dozen NFL head coaching interviews, is he must rip a huge fart during the process, starts laughing maniacally, and throws a water bottle at the team owner every time he sits down with them,” another user wrote.

Andy Reid: Chiefs Have Great Spirit

After a rocky regular season that brought with it serious doubts about how far the Chiefs could make it in the playoffs, the defending Super Bowl champions have flipped a switch during the postseason and now find themselves set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

While many factors have played into the team’s success as of late, head coach Andy Reid noted one special thing about this year’s Chiefs squad that has been a catalyst for the team’s late-season heroics.