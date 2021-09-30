Ex-Chiefs Running Back, Andy Reid Draft Pick Calls It a Career

After back-to-back Super Bowl victories, veteran running back LeSean McCoy is calling it a career. The 11-year pro is retiring from football, which was announced by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday via Twitter.

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V9EleXhtcp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

McCoy will sign a one-day contract with the Eagles, that way he can retire with the team that drafted him.

McCoy’s Ties to Andy Reid, Chiefs

‘Shady’ McCoy was drafted in the second round — No. 53 overall — by Philadelphia in the 2009 NFL Draft. That year marked the 10th season that now-Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was coaching the Eagles. Reid knew exactly how to utilize McCoy in his offense, which led to a successful seven-year stint for McCoy in Philadelphia.

During his tenure with the Eagles, McCoy had four 1,000-yard seasons, two of which earned him All-Pro honors. His best seasons statistically in an Eagles uniform were in 2011 when he scored 17 rushing touchdowns and had 1,309 yards on the ground, and in 2013 when he rushed for 1,607 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and 100.7 yards per game, per Pro Football Reference.

Reid and McCoy parted ways in 2015 when Philadelphia traded McCoy to the Buffalo Bills. However, this wouldn’t be the last time the two of them were on the same team.

The same day they traded for him, Buffalo signed McCoy to a five-year, $40 million contract. For the next four years, McCoy racked up 885 rushing attempts for 3,814 yards — 4.6 yards per carry — and 25 touchdowns. He also had 175 receptions for 1,334 yards and another five scores.

In his 30s and with little left to his NFL career, McCoy became a free agent for the first time ever in 2019. It wasn’t until September that he found another permanent home — at least for the season — which was with the Chiefs, who signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract, per Pro Football Reference. Reid was in his sixth season as the head coach of Kansas City at that point, so McCoy and Big Red were reunited.

McCoy had 465 yards on 101 rushing attempts — 4.6 yards per carry — and four touchdowns during the 2019 season with the Chiefs. He also competed in and won his first-ever Super Bowl that year. In 2020, McCoy jumped ship and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in a very limited role that season but yet again won a Super Bowl, this time with the Tom Brady-led Bucs.

The Eagles will honor McCoy during their Week 4 game against the Chiefs. This will be perfect timing for the ceremony, as his two former teams and long-time head coach will be there to celebrate his excellent career.

Reid on McCoy

Here’s what Reid had to say about McCoy after Kansas City signed the veteran back to a one-year deal.

“They’re not a lot of 31-year-old running backs running around out there, but he still has a great feat of vision,” Reid said. “So the way we’ll work that situation is we’re lucky to have Damien here, who we consider a starter as we do Shady, and so I think it’s a great situation to be in.”

Reid also reflected on his relationship with McCoy during that same September 3, 2019 press conference.

“When [McCoy] came into the league he was young. He, Jeremy Maclin and DeSean [Jackson], they were all young guys, and Jeremy and LeSean were the youngest ones I believe in the draft when they came out,” he said. “And so I got them when they were kids and they had success I was close to all three of those guys just by raising them in the NFL. [McCoy] has a trust there, and I have a trust in him. I know what to expect and he knows what to expect.”