Ex-NFL Exec Predicts Breakout Season for 25-Year-Old Chiefs Player

The Kansas City Chiefs have become more versatile at nearly every position on defense this offseason. One of the versatile pieces Kansas City’s front office has given defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is defensive end Charles Omenihu, who one former NFL executive believes could have a breakout season in 2023.

The ex-NFL executive is Randy Mueller, who is currently the Director of Player Personnel for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. When asked to make a bold prediction based on the Chiefs’ offseason signings, Mueller wrote to Heavy Sports that Omenihu will have a breakout campaign next season by setting a career-high in sacks.

“Pass rusher Charles Omenihu to get 8/10 sacks. They (the Chiefs) will be ahead in a lot of games because of the offense. This guy will get a lot of chances to pin his ears back and come — the results could be really good when pressures get totaled up at the end of the year,” Mueller wrote.

Charles Omenihu In Line for Breakout Campaign

During the first three seasons of his NFL career, Omenihu, a fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019, recorded 84 total pressures (55 QB hurries, 22 QB hits, 7 sacks), 34 tackles, and 29 stops according to PFF.

During the 2022 season, which was his first full season with the San Francisco 49ers (he was traded to the 49ers during the 2021 season), Omenihu had career highs in several categories. He gathered 54 total pressures (39 QB hurries, 10 QB hits, 5 sacks) and 10 stops in 17 regular season games.

Yet, there are a couple of factors that put Omenihu in line for back-t0-back career years.

For starters, as Randy Mueller mentioned, Kansas City’s potent offense will frequently give the Chiefs’ defense a lead in games next season. That in turn will allow Omenihu and others to rush the passer at a high rate, as opposing teams will be playing with a negative game script and will be forced to pass the ball at a higher-than-normal rate.

Second is the talent around Omenihu. With players like All-Pro Chris Jones and second-year edge rusher George Karlaftis also on the defensive line, Omenihu will be moved around to key in on advantageous matchups for him, which will put him in a position to get to the quarterback very efficiently. Kansas City could add even more talent around Omenihu via the draft as well.

With those factors in mind, obtaining 8-10 sacks next season is very possible for Omenihu, who will turn 26 in August and signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason.

Charles Omenihu Talks About His Versatility

One of the intriguing aspects of Charles Omenihu’s game is his versatility. During his career, Omenihu has played 848 snaps along the edge, 464 over the offensive tackle, 414 over the B-gap, and 173 over the A-gap, according to PFF.

Speaking to Chiefs media for the first time since signing with Kansas City, Omenihu discussed what he brings to the table in terms of ability.

“I think the versatility is just something that is a known thing so that was something that was brought up, but not something that we talked too much in depth about,” Omenihu said, via John Dillon of Chiefs Wire on March 17. “It was just something, I think that looking at me as a player or profile that I can rush inside I can rush outside, rush over the center, whatever you need me to do I’ve shown that I can do it throughout my career.”