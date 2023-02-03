NFL Called Upon To Make Travis Kelce’s Mom a Key Part of SBLVII

“You go into it with the right mindset. Right now, we have to get healthy. From there, we’ll figure out how to attack the Eagles and how we’re going to defend the Eagles,” Kelce explained. “These two weeks tend to be some of the longest days that I’ve ever experienced. We definitely have a lot of time to be able to get healthy, get the right mindset, and get everybody on the same page.”

Fans React to Donna Kelce Petition

Users that signed the Donna Kelce petition also explained why they chose to do so.

“I’m a lifelong Chiefs fan and I’m so proud of them! This is an exciting piece of history, and Mama Kelce deserves this opportunity,” one user wrote in the “reasons for signing” section of the petition.

“With both Donna’s sons playing against each other on Super Bowl Sunday, I think it’s only fair that she gets to toss the coin!” another user wrote.

“This is a once in a lifetime for this lady! I’m sure she sacrificed so much growing those boys into football players when they were kids, this is the least you can do for her,” another user wrote.

“What an absolute honor to not only have one child playing professionally but to have two, and what are the odds that they’ll be playing against one another on the biggest stage on the NFL,” another user wrote. “Mom should absolutely flip the coin and both sons should be captains.”