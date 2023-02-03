NFL Called Upon To Make Travis Kelce’s Mom a Key Part of SBLVII

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is being coined “The Kelce Bowl” due to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce being the first brothers in NFL history to face each other in the Super Bowl. That’s great news for their mother, Donna Kelce, who gets to watch her sons compete at the highest level in the NFL on the same field.
Because it is a special game for the Kelce family, fans are calling for the NFL to give Donna an honorary role in the Super Bowl.
A person named “Tank Brocklehurst” created a petition on Change.org that calls for Donna to do the opening coin toss of Super Bowl LVII. The petition currently has over 26,000 signatures.
Travis Kelce on Facing Brother in Super Bowl
Speaking to the media after the AFC Championship Game, Travis Kelce reacted to getting to face his brother in the Super Bowl.
“I haven’t talked to him yet, but it’s a cool scenario to be in. My mom can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that,” Kelce said on January 29. “It’s going to be an amazing feeling, playing against him. Obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”
Having been to two Super Bowls with the most recent one being a loss, Kelce knows the highs and lows of being in a Super Bowl. That’s something he acknowledged he can share with his teammates that weren’t around for Kansas City’s previous Super Bowl runs.
“You go into it with the right mindset. Right now, we have to get healthy. From there, we’ll figure out how to attack the Eagles and how we’re going to defend the Eagles,” Kelce explained. “These two weeks tend to be some of the longest days that I’ve ever experienced. We definitely have a lot of time to be able to get healthy, get the right mindset, and get everybody on the same page.”
Fans React to Donna Kelce Petition
Users that signed the Donna Kelce petition also explained why they chose to do so.
“I’m a lifelong Chiefs fan and I’m so proud of them! This is an exciting piece of history, and Mama Kelce deserves this opportunity,” one user wrote in the “reasons for signing” section of the petition.
“With both Donna’s sons playing against each other on Super Bowl Sunday, I think it’s only fair that she gets to toss the coin!” another user wrote.
“This is a once in a lifetime for this lady! I’m sure she sacrificed so much growing those boys into football players when they were kids, this is the least you can do for her,” another user wrote.
“What an absolute honor to not only have one child playing professionally but to have two, and what are the odds that they’ll be playing against one another on the biggest stage on the NFL,” another user wrote. “Mom should absolutely flip the coin and both sons should be captains.”