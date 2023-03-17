Fans Erupt Over Chiefs’ Team-Friendly Signing: ‘Veach Is Cooking!’

The Kansas City Chiefs added to their secondary on Friday, March 17 by signing free agent safety Mike Edwards on a one-year, $3 million deal with a chance to earn up to $5 million through incentives, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the Chiefs signing Edwards, who faced Kansas City as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“This is probably my favorite signing so far of this offseason! Told yall veach is cooking!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Mike Edwards was one of the guys I was hoping they’d bring in,” another user wrote. “They seem to believe in Bryan Cook, and Mike Edwards will be a great player to push him harder. Great scheme fit. Good floor play as a rotational/3rd safety.”

“The Chiefs are having a really solid off-season. I like this signing a lot,” another user wrote.

“The Chiefs are always going to get solid veteran players for cheap long as Mahomes is playing,” another user wrote. “Their championship window open for like 20 yrs.”

Mike Edwards Another Versatile Piece for Chiefs

Mike Edwards, 26, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2019. Since then he has played in 58 regular season games and recorded 141 tackles, 58 stops, 13 total QB pressures (10 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 1 QB hit), and 7 interceptions, according to PFF. In seven career playoff games, he has registered 28 tackles, 7 stops, and 2 interceptions.

Edwards, who will likely slot in as safety No. 3 on Kansas City’s depth chart, is an intriguing piece for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo because of his versatility. During his four-year career, Edwards has a total of 1,151 snaps at free safety, 475 in the box, 413 in the slot, and 55 out wide as a corner, according to PFF. That means he has experience playing everywhere in the secondary and can be moved around to take advantage of specific matchups on the field.

Edwards will join a Chiefs safety room that consists of Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, and Nazeeh Johnson. Former starting safety Juan Thornhill took to free agency this offseason and signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Deon Bush also took to free agency but has yet to sign a deal with any team.

Analysts Weigh In on Mike Edwards

Along with fans, many NFL analysts took to Twitter to weigh in on the Chiefs signing Mike Edwards.

“I remember speaking with Edwards at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine about former #Chiefs LB coach Matt House, who was his DC at Kentucky before joining Kansas City,” Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire wrote. “Definitely a good pickup that #ChiefsKingdom will enjoy.”

“Mike Edwards was a really good playmaking Safety for RB in 2020 and 2021. 5 INTs and 7 PBUs over those two years as a rotational/3rd S playing all over the field,” Matt Lane of KC Sports Network wrote. “2022 wasn’t his strongest year after being forced into a starting role but the ball skills and versatility remain.”

“#Chiefs fans, Edwards coming off prob his worst pro season, but I think he’s a good 3rd safety,” NFL Draft analyst Jon Ledyard wrote. Has always been a splash play guy. Ball skills and instincts. Small and average athlete. Good tackler for his size. Inconsistency doomed him as a starter, but he’s versatile off bench.”