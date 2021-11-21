Fans React to Travis Kelce’s Pregame Outfit vs. Cowboys [LOOK]

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce enjoys sporting different looks on game day before he puts on his pads and uniform.
In Week 4, Kelce was seen wearing a Blue’s Clues-themed outfit and had fans chatting about him on Twitter prior to the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 11, Kelce has a different look and has his name circulating on Twitter once again due to his outfit.
Kelce Sports Ali G. Outfit
Kelce was seen on the Chiefs Twitter page rocking a Nike-branded outfit, which included a yellow winter jacket, black headband, and thick, white-framed glasses.
Kelce’s outfit drew comparisons to the fictional character created by English comedian Sash Baren Cohen known as Alistair Leslie Graham, or Ali G. Fans took to Twitter to acknowledge the similarities between the two and react to Kelce’s pregame fashion statement.
“Ali G in da house, Chris Ramirez wrote.
“Only dude that can successfully pull these fits off,” Gene Pendak wrote.
“It takes a natural showman to look as effortlessly smooth as Travis Kelce does in these glasses,” Tim Ryan of The Outside Game wrote. “Very fine line between cool and an Ali G clone.”
“Didn’t realize Ali G was on the 53 man,” MC wrote.
“[Travis Kelce] looking good dude…couple TDs today good…” wrote Brenda Pomeroy.
“[Travis Kelce] bruhh fresh you know it’s a dub today!!” wrote JussChiefsin80.
How Kelce, Chiefs Got Swagger Back
After a 41-14 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Kelce explained what he believes it took for Kansas City to get its “swagger” back as they head into their game against the 7-2 Cowboys.
“I think it’s more so just having fun with a win than anything,” Kelce said during his press conference on Thursday, November 18. “I think when we do go out there and play with that type of energy, that type of mentality and just that confidence in everybody, not just in yourself, but in everybody on every single play no matter what’s called, I think that’s what we were really playing with.”
The Chiefs are emptying the tank this week since they will follow up their game against the Cowboys with a bye in Week 12, according to NFL Media’s James Palmer. Kelce spoke about the benefit of playing against a team like Dallas with an extra week of rest after that game before they play the Denver Broncos in Week 13, along with his overall health through 10 games.
“I mean working through all the discomfort, the soreness throughout the season just like everyone else,” Kelce said. “I wouldn’t think mine is more than anybody’s or anything like that. I think everybody at this point in the year needs to really lock in on their recovery and their week-to-week progression in terms of how they’re feeling athletically out there on the field. I’ve just been fortunate that we have great trainers here and it’s just been a work in progress.”
