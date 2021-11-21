Fans React to Travis Kelce’s Pregame Outfit vs. Cowboys [LOOK]

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce enjoys sporting different looks on game day before he puts on his pads and uniform.

In Week 4, Kelce was seen wearing a Blue’s Clues-themed outfit and had fans chatting about him on Twitter prior to the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 11, Kelce has a different look and has his name circulating on Twitter once again due to his outfit.

Kelce Sports Ali G. Outfit

Kelce was seen on the Chiefs Twitter page rocking a Nike-branded outfit, which included a yellow winter jacket, black headband, and thick, white-framed glasses.

Another week, another fire fit ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hjt7wzKu9q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2021

Kelce’s outfit drew comparisons to the fictional character created by English comedian Sash Baren Cohen known as Alistair Leslie Graham, or Ali G. Fans took to Twitter to acknowledge the similarities between the two and react to Kelce’s pregame fashion statement.

“Ali G in da house, Chris Ramirez wrote.

Ali G in da house 😂 pic.twitter.com/43iIzUTlxw — Chris Ramirez (@ChrisR72582) November 21, 2021

“Only dude that can successfully pull these fits off,” Gene Pendak wrote.

Only dude that can successfully pull these fits off. — Gene Pendak (@GenePendak) November 21, 2021

“It takes a natural showman to look as effortlessly smooth as Travis Kelce does in these glasses,” Tim Ryan of The Outside Game wrote. “Very fine line between cool and an Ali G clone.”

It takes a natural showman to look as effortlessly smooth as Travis Kelce does in these glasses. Very fine line between cool and an Ali G clone. pic.twitter.com/iscel1ZYdB — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) November 21, 2021

“Didn’t realize Ali G was on the 53 man,” MC wrote.

Didn't realize Ali G was on the 53 man. pic.twitter.com/XfZWxpbiWS — MC (@yourbassist) November 7, 2021

“[Travis Kelce] looking good dude…couple TDs today good…” wrote Brenda Pomeroy.

“[Travis Kelce] bruhh fresh you know it’s a dub today!!” wrote JussChiefsin80.

How Kelce, Chiefs Got Swagger Back

After a 41-14 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Kelce explained what he believes it took for Kansas City to get its “swagger” back as they head into their game against the 7-2 Cowboys.