Fans Erupt Over Ex-Chief Signing Historical Deal With AFC Rival: ‘Huge Overpay’

On the first official day of free agency, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signed a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals that will net him $64 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on March 15. The deal includes a $31 million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fans reacted to the deal for Brown, who is leaving Kansas City after two seasons and with a Super Bowl ring.

“Huge overpay and he’s not good at LT. Love this,” one Twitter user wrote.

Huge overpay and he's not good at LT. Love this. — Mahomes 🐐 (@JesusPatMahomes) March 16, 2023

“Bengals watched this man get worked by Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai for two years and thought they had to have him lmaoo,” another user wrote.

Bengals watched this man get worked by Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai for two years and thought they had to have him lmaoo — Ronald the III (@RonaldtheIII1) March 16, 2023

“Holy overpay for a dude who Myles Garrett dog-walks every time he faces him,” another user wrote.

#Browns Holy overpay for a dude who Myles Garrett dog-walks every time he faces him. https://t.co/waJO6B16ux — Watson Garrett Stefanski Era 🐶 (@MylesOffTheEdge) March 16, 2023

Orlando Brown Jr. Ended Chiefs Tenure on High Note

During the 2022 regular season, Orlando Brown Jr., 26, played in all 17 games and allowed a career-high 47 total pressures (36 QB hurries, 7 QB hits, 4 sacks). His previous career-high was 36 total pressures in 2021, according to PFF. Though it wasn’t a stellar regular season for a player looking for a big payday in 2023, his postseason performance had him entering the offseason on a high note.

In three playoff games, Brown surrendered 11 total pressures (8 QB hurries, 3 QB hits), none of which were sacks. Brown was part of a Kansas City offensive line that didn’t surrender a single sack during the team’s Super Bowl run, which included a Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, who had a league-leading 70 sacks during the regular season, per StatMuse.

Yet, after trading multiple draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Brown just two years ago, the defending Super Bowl champions are once again looking for a new franchise left tackle. They might have already found one in Jawaan Taylor, who signed a four-year, $80 million with the Chiefs on Day 1 of the legal tampering period. But a rather quick turnaround at the position when considering the capital used to acquire Brown in 2021 is discouraging.

Orlando Brown Jr. Sounds Off After Signing With Bengals

After news broke of Orlando Brown Jr. signing with the Bengals, Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler, took to Twitter to share a video of NFL pundits doubting that his abilities would translate to the NFL prior to the 2018 Draft.

“Put this on repeat, let it sink in. Been below the line. No stripes earned in this business from pretending. I’d bet the house on me and my work ethic. Can’t wait to get to work!! @Bengals,” Brown wrote as the caption to the video from NFL Network.

Put this on repeat, let it sink in. Been below the line. No stripes earned in this business from pretending. I’d bet the house on me and my work ethic. Can’t wait to get to work!! @Bengals 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/tACrHhTjDb — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) March 16, 2023

Brown also wrote a brief message to Kansas City.

“To KC: I’m forever thankful!!”

To KC: I’m forever thankful!! 🫡 — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) March 16, 2023

Twitter users reacted to Brown’s tweet to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Wishing you the best. You’ve been a key part of a SB champion in KC, and wish things would have turned out differently with you coming back,” one Twitter user wrote. “Never gonna blame a man for betting on himself, however it turns out.”

Wishing you the best. You've been a key part of a SB champion in KC, and wish things would have turned out differently with you coming back. Never gonna blame a man for betting on himself, however it turns out. — Unconventionally Conventional (@UnconConven) March 16, 2023

“You were a very good LT for the Chiefs, and any objective fan will appreciate that,” another user wrote. “You are an upgrade for the Bengals’ line for sure. But, I won’t be rooting for you when you play the Chiefs. New chapter, take care.”