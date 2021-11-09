Journeyman Defensive End Joins Texans After Being Cut by Chiefs: Report

A veteran defensive end has found a new home after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Demone Harris has signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790.

Texans sign former Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers defensive end Demone Harris (University of Buffalo, 6-foot-4, 272 pounds) to practice squad, per a league source. @SportsTalk790 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 9, 2021

Harris, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent time on the Baltimore Ravens (2019) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-19) practice squads prior to joining the Chiefs. He was on Kansas City’s roster in 2020 as well as this season, rotating between the practice squad and 53-man roster at various points.

Harris played in two games this season for the Chiefs, which was in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team, respectively. In those games, Harris played a total of 17 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Kansas City terminated Harris’ practice squad contract on Monday, October 25, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Harris Cut Likely Due to Healthier D-Line

Kansas City promoted Harris for Weeks 5 and 6 of the regular season due to one key injury on the defensive line. Chris Jones has been battling a wrist injury for the first half of the regular season, to the point where he was sidelined for the games against Buffalo and Washington. Because of that, Harris was the roster replacement for Jones on gameday.

However, following the game against Washington, Jones returned to the lineup, and Frank Clark — who was battling a hamstring injury for all of September and into October — is seemingly fully healthy, as he hasn’t appeared on the injury report since Week 5. So, that left no more room for Harris, who was one of three defensive linemen on the practice squad — the other two being defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and defensive end Austin Edwards — which is why he was cut the day after Kansas City’s blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Andy Reid on Defensive Play

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the improvement of Kansas City’s defense, which gave up just seven points in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers and 24 total points over the past two games.