Former Pro Bowler Officially Retires With Chiefs After 9 NFL Seasons

On Thursday, June 9, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that cornerback Brandon Flowers officially retired from the NFL as a member of the organization.

While it was unexpected as the team nor Flowers made a prior announcement of his decision, it nevertheless was a deserving gesture for Flowers.

Drafted in the second round by Kansas City in 2008 out of Virginia Tech, Flowers spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs. During that time, he recorded 373 tackles, 90 passes defensed, and 21 interceptions in 88 regular-season games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Following the 2013 season in which he earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod, Flowers signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the San Diego Chargers. Flowers would go on to play three seasons for the Chargers before announcing his retirement for the first time in 2017.

Twitter Reacts to Flowers’ Retirement

Twitter users reacted to the news of Flowers’ official retirement.

“Flowers was such an underrated player for KC. Glad to see him taking his rightful place alongside several other #Chiefs greats recently welcomed back for a ceremonial retirement,” Charles Goldman of the Chiefs Wire wrote.

“8 years ago today was one of the saddest days of my life. I was shopping for @BFlowers24 jerseys for my birthday and my sister came into my room and told me the news. I’m not ok. I still don’t have an official jersey of his,” one Twitter user wrote.

“@BFlowers24 is one of my fav Chiefs ever. I’ll never forget the game KC smashed the Raiders 28-0. Two-four had 2 picks, took 1 to the house, and flexed on the black hole, creating one of my all time fav Chiefs photos…” another user wrote.

“One of my favorite players growing up and still a jersey I have today from that era of Chiefs football. Congrats on your retirement!” another user wrote.

“Hell yeah! Love to see it! Congrats BFlow,” another user wrote.

Timeline for New Deal Between Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs

Negotiations on a long-term deal between starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs had been delayed due to Brown seeking the proper representation.

Now that he has found an agent, Brown has until July 15 to finalize a new deal with the Chiefs. If the two sides don’t agree to a new deal, then Brown and Kansas City can only agree to a one-year contract at a minimum of $17.4 million as part of the franchise tag rules.

With the July 15 deadline a little over four weeks away, Brown’s new agent, Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group, has revealed the timeline in which he’s “prepared” for a deal between Brown and the Chiefs to happen.

“I’m fully prepared for this to come down to the wire,” Portner told Nate Taylor of The Athletic of when he expects a long-term deal between Brown and the Chiefs to happen. “If we get a deal in place a week before (the deadline) that’s the right deal, that’s great. But I’m fully prepared for this (five-week) marathon. Even if it’s something that gets done right before the deadline, as long as it’s the right deal, then we’ll be happy.”

Portner also confirmed Armando Salguero’s report to Jeff Fedotin of Forbes Sports that Brown is seeking to become the NFL’s highest-paid lineman. Brown also spoke on NFL Total Access about why he’s “very confident” that he can agree to a long-term deal with the Chiefs this offseason.