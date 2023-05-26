Former Chiefs Cast Off Takes Step Towards Reunion With KC: Report

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark remains a free agent as of May 26. That’s why former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Chris Jones has been consistently pounding the table to get Clark back in Kansas City.

Though Clark has seemingly already hinted at his interest in re-joining the Chiefs, Christian Martinez of UMKC Roo News confirmed his interest on May 26 by reporting that Clark is “looking to get a deal done” with Kansas City.

“Clark may stay in Kansas City after all,” Martinez wrote.

Frank Clark is looking to get a deal done with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. Clark may stay in Kansas City after all. — Cristian Martinez (@martinezc2424) May 25, 2023

Martinez’s report simply expresses Clark’s desire to rejoin the Chiefs. We still don’t know what kind of contract he wants. But a follow-up tweet by Martinez shows that there is mutual interest between Clark and the Chiefs to get a deal done.

“Again, according to my source, he MIGHT stay in Kansas City,” Martinez wrote. “But a deal of some sorts is being worked out.”

Again, according to my source, he MIGHT stay in Kansas City. But a deal of some sorts is being worked out. https://t.co/t53SJcIc3w — Cristian Martinez (@martinezc2424) May 25, 2023

Frank Clark Could Be Role Player for Chiefs

During the 2022 regular season, Frank Clark, 29, registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 games played, which was the third-lowest total of his eight-year career according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark did rise to the occasion during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16) per StatMuse.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark registered 263 tackles, 131 QB hits, 67 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named a Pro Bowler three times during his time with the Chiefs.

Overall, Clark was a valued pass rusher for Kansas City even if his regular season production was much to be desired. Yet, his production level was never going to match what he was being paid, which led to his departure from Kansas City this off-season.

Clark had a $28.6 million cap hit in 2023, which is why the Chiefs opted to cut ties with the veteran on March 7. The move freed up $21 million in cap space for the team to spend this offseason.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s defensive end room consists of George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Charles Omenihu, Joshua Kaindoh, B.J. Thompson, Malik Herring, and Truman Jones.

With Omenihu likely playing along the defensive interior on later downs, it would be helpful for the defending Super Bowl champions to re-sign Clark on a cheaper deal — if he’s willing — and make him a situational pass rusher, specifically on third downs. He could also mentor the younger edge rushers on the team, specifically Karlaftis and Anudike-Uzomah.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs are $1.7 over the cap as it currently stands. So, the defending Super Bowl champions need to free up a good chunk of cap space if they want to re-sign Clark.

Twitter Reacts to Frank Clark Report

Twitter users reacted to Christian Martinez’s report on Frank Clark.

“If this actually happens nothing is stopping the Chiefs from going Back 2 Back. You heard it here first,” one Twitter user wrote.

If this actually happens nothing is stopping the Chiefs from going Back 2 Back. You heard it here first https://t.co/CV8SQk0TfO — ChiefsRoyalsReports (@ChiefsRoyalsRep) May 25, 2023

“Sign him this year to play, then next year to coach. Frank seems to connect well with the new guys that get brought in,” another user wrote.

Sign him this year to play, then next year to coach. Frank seems to connect well with the new guys that get brought in. — Michael Black (@mblack601) May 25, 2023

“Sure hope this happens,” another user wrote.