Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Is a Maxim Cover Girl

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the team’s co-owner, Clark Hunt, will be at Allegiant Stadium with his wife, Tavia, and eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt.

Gracie, heiress to the family’s $24.8 billion fortune, as estimated by Forbes, was born a Chiefs fan. After Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year, the 24-year-old was featured on the cover of Maxim. Of course, the former pageant queen is no stranger to posing for the camera.

After winning Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and Miss Texas International in 2018, she won Miss Kansas USA in 2021. “I went from walking like a tomboy in my soccer cleats to gliding in six-inch pageant stilettos,” she told the magazine. “Like when all chapters in life come to an end, it was bittersweet.

“I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to live out that dream to its fullest. This next chapter I’m stepping into is exciting, fun, and it’s allowed me the opportunity to discover new passions.”

As the granddaughter of Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs in 1960, she’s been attending football games since before she could walk. “From the time I was a baby toddling around, I was dressed in red and gold and grew up on those sidelines,” she said. Her family also FC Dallas. Gracie’s Instagram bio reads, “Knows more about football & fútbol than most dudes.”

Gracie is a fixture at Chiefs games, stops by training camp, attends NFL draft day, and helps audition the team’s cheerleaders. While she’s already heavily involved in the family business, Gracie isn’t limiting herself to just the Chiefs franchise.

“There’s got to be a first female NFL commissioner at some point,” she said. Look out, Roger Goodell.

Gracie Hunt Entered the Pageant World After Concussions Ended Her Soccer Career



Gracie wanted to play soccer at Southern Methodist University, her father’s alma mater. However, she was forced to quit after suffering her fourth concussion.

“When you’re that age, you don’t really know what you want to do with your life, you may or may not even know where you want to go to college, but you have your sport,” she told Her Campus in 2018. “But for me, that was all taken, and it really forced me to reevaluate what I wanted to do. It was incredibly painful to feel like your identity is something you no longer have control of.”

Speaking to Maxim las year, “Soccer helped build my relationship with my dad. He was my first coach when I was little and those are sweet memories I’ll always cherish,” she said. Gracie then followed in her mother’s footsteps. Tavia Hunt as crowned Miss Kansas USA in 1993. She refers to her mom on Instagram as a “real life Wonder Woman.”

Upon graduation, she earned degrees in journalism, applied physiology, and sports management. The 24-year-old is also pursuing her master’s degree in sports management at the University of Kansas.

Gracie Hunt Loves Having Taylor Swift at Chiefs Games



Gracie was a fan of Taylor Swift long before she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. While Swift’s highly publicized attendance bothers some “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” she has Gracie’s full support.

For Swift’s 34th birthday in December, the Hunt family gifted the 14-time Grammy winner a crystal microphone Judith Leiber clutch. The bedazzled purse sells for $4,995.

Tavia, Gracie, and her younger sister, Ava, are all Swifties. Hunt also has Swift’s back. Overall, they’re thrilled Kelce found such a great partner. “First of all, I think we’re all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy,” Gracie said during an appearance on “Outkick the Morning.”

“I mean, it’s so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they’re wonderful for each other, and it’s just been so fun to watch this love story unfold.”

Gracie, who landed in Las Vegas a week before the Super Bowl, thinks they’re a perfect match. “I hope they’re end game,” she told US magazine on February 9.

“She’s just so beautiful, kind, gracious and sweet. We’re very lucky to have her as a part of Chiefs Kingdom, and I’m so glad and feel so honored to watch the way that she’s also embraced and fallen in love with the sport of football.”